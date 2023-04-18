Heads Cannabis Dispensary Announces 420 Festivities

Adrian, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - Heads Cannabis, a customer-focused medical and recreational dispensary with three locations across Michigan, is excited to release the 420 festivity details for their flagship store in Adrian.

Extending their hours to accommodate those who may be working or in the industry themselves, Heads Cannabis dispensary in Adrian will begin celebrations at 8:00 AM on Thursday, April 20th.

Billed as "A Vendor Festival," the event will take place both inside and outside. Heads' house brand, Heavyweight Brands, as well as a live DJ and a half-dozen other virtual cannabis vendors featuring their products will be in attendance. Heavyweight Heads will have a large tent onsite staffed with brand ambassadors excited to chat with the public.

Full details for Heads Cannabis' 420 event in Adrian, MI, are below:

Heads Adrian Medical & Recreational Marijuana Dispensary

Location: 913 S Main St, Adrian, MI 49221

Phone: (517) 662-4197

Date: April 20th, 2023

Event Hours: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

"We are so excited to share this great event with our community. We are planning to open an hour early on the day of the 420 Vendor Festival to accommodate those who work during the day and typically miss out on some of these great specials and events. We want to ensure everyone has an opportunity to join in on the 420 festivities," says Jen Yu of Heads Cannabis.

Customers can also expect to see a raffle as well as specials throughout the week of April 20th, including:

April 17th - 20th:

Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Goldkine products

April 17th - 23th:

Buy 1, Get 1 Half Off on All Glass and Accessories

April 19th - 22nd:

30% Off all KIVA products

April 20th:

Buy 1, Get 1 Free on Chronicseur Farms products

Free Pre-roll with any purchase

First 100 customers get a Free ounce of flower

April 22nd:

Buy 1, Get 1 Free on Treetown products

About Heads Cannabis

Heads Cannabis' goal has always been and will always be to provide customers with the best retail dispensary experience possible. Their friendly and knowledgeable budtenders help visitors with any of their cannabis questions or needs. Heads' cannabis dispensaries keep their inventory stocked full of fresh items, ensuring they always have the right products for seasoned "Cannabis Heads" and first-timers alike.

