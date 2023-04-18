Corvias Infrastructure Solutions Names Sanjiv K. Sinha, Ph.D. as Chief Executive Officer

Industry Leader to Steer Community-Based Investing Business

for Green Stormwater Infrastructure, Climate Resilience, Disaster Prevention,

Environmental Justice, and Equitable Planning

Corvias Infrastructure Solutions (CIS) announced today that it has appointed Sanjiv K. Sinha, Ph.D. to serve as Chief Executive Officer. CIS is a national leader in environmental infrastructure solutions and performance-driven implementation for the next generation of community-based investing. This appointment reflects CIS' growth and decade-long success that has evolved from stormwater and municipal work to being the catalyst for the largest community-based partnerships that focus on green infrastructure solutions and spur economic development.

"We are very pleased to welcome Sanjiv as the CEO of CIS. Sanjiv brings an extensive background in water infrastructure and climate resilience, complemented by his strong track record of leadership in forward-facing markets and successfully partnering with public and private stakeholders to address complex challenges," said Greg Cannito, Chairman, CIS. "We are excited about CIS's potential to leverage its first-mover status with community-based partnerships and financing in the stormwater industry, and confident in Sanjiv's ability to lead an innovative, world-class organization."

Dr. Sinha brings more than 25 years of experience in the environmental engineering, planning/policy, and water sector, having worked with various clients across government, nonprofits/NGOs, and private sectors. He will be focused on building on the success as the market leader in the development and management of community-based partnerships across the country and extending core service offerings to adjacent markets, such as green stormwater infrastructure, climate resilience/adaptation, disaster prevention, environmental justice, and equitable planning.

"The changing climate requires that cities take a proactive approach to building and maintaining the infrastructure of the future, with a focus on resilience, sustainability, and adaptability. By combining its successful record and platform, CIS is well positioned to further scale up innovative solutions," said Dr. Sinha. "I look forward to working with CIS' customers, employees, partners, and board to grow an agile organization that helps solve complex environmental challenges driving local economic growth."

Aside from his full-time employment at CIS, Dr. Sinha serves as the chairman of the Board of Directors of Delta Institute – a nonprofit based in Chicago that focuses on building a resilient environment and economy through sustainable solutions; and as a member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Environmental Finance Advisory Board that supports EPA's Administrator and program offices on ways to lower the costs of and increase investments in environmental and public health protection.

About Corvias Infrastructure Solutions

Corvias Infrastructure Solutions, LLC (CIS), is a national leader in the development and implementation of public infrastructure solutions, focusing on improving the environmental, economic, and social condition of the nation's infrastructure through solutions that drive local economic inclusion and equity, reduction of public risk, and increased community investment and buy-in. CIS also offers related advisory expertise and services on topics including nature-based solutions, climate resilience, disaster prevention, environmental equity/justice, green stormwater infrastructure, environmental finance, water affordability, and public trust. For more information, please visit www.cisolutions.com.

