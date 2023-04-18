KALYAGEN Announces Attendance at KETOCON 2023
Kalyagen is pleased to announce that it will be attending and hosting a booth at KetoCon 2023, taking place on April 21-23rd at the Austin Palmer Center.
We’ve heard such positive reviews of this conference and are truly honored to be there among many of our peers spreading the message of peak health via a myriad of unique and innovative approaches”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalyagen, maker of STEMREGEN, is pleased to announce that it will be attending and hosting a booth at KetoCon 2023, a health and wellness conference taking place on April 21-23rd at the Austin Palmer Center.
KetoCon highlights the latest trends and innovations in wellness, showcasing a range of biohacking and health exhibitors. Several workshops and presentations will also take place, featuring renowned experts in the field of health optimization. One such expert is Kalyagen’s Founder and CEO, Christian Drapeau who will present on “The Natural Role of Stem Cells in the Body” on Sunday April 23rd.
"This will be our first time in attendance at KetoCon,” said Christian Drapeau, “We’ve heard such positive reviews of this conference and are truly honored to be there among many of our peers spreading the message of peak health via a myriad of unique and innovative approaches. I will be lecturing on the natural role of stem cells in the body, how stem cells constitute the body’s innate repair system, and how we can help the body regain and maintain optimal health by increasing the number of circulating stem cells.”
Christian is a stem cell scientist that has developed a patent-pending blend of proprietary plant-based extracts documented to increase the number of circulating stem cells by stimulatingEndogenous Stem Cell Mobilization (ESCM). These ingredients have been investigated in numerous studies for their effect on stem cell function, of which five were randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled human clinical trials. This product has wide application in antiaging and overall health maintenance.
Drapeau goes on to share that "there are many things we can do to help the body reach optimal health. At the core, your health is determined by how many stem cells you have circulating in your blood, but you can increase health optimization by “stacking” with other products and technologies, such as those that support digestive health, circulation and neuroplasticity via BiOptimizers, N101 and BrainTap, who will also be at KetoCon.”
To learn more or purchase tickets to KetoCon 2023, visit https://www.ketocon.org/
