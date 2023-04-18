Massive Networks Wins Internet Telephony Product of the Year for the One Pipe Multi-Connect Solution®

Internet Telephony Magazine Selects One Pipe Multi-Connect solution from Massive Networks as Product of the Year.
Our One Pipe Multi-Connect solution simplifies your network by reducing the complexity of multi-vendor networks for your multi-location Enterprise”
— Kevin Flake CEO Massive Networks
LOUISVILLE, CO, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Massive Networks is proud to announce that its One Pipe Multi-Connect Solution was selected by as the 2023 Product of the Year Award winner by Internet Telephony Magazine. Presented by TMCnet, a global, integrated media company, this award recognizes the One Pipe Multi-Connect Solution which has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market.
The One Pipe Multi-Connect, Massive Networks’ flagship solution is a fully-managed network connection that serves as the single circuit for the Cloud Connect, Blended Internet, Office-to-Office, and Data Center Connect services.
Designed to connect businesses to critical assets with ultra-low latency, layer 2 transport and enhanced security on a single high-performance connection, One Pipe Multi-Connect ensures that businesses have the reliable and scalable connection they need to fully leverage the benefits of working with a modern Managed Network Service Provider like Massive Networks.
“We are extremely excited to receive this prestigious award from Internet Telephony Magazine,” said Kevin Flake, CEO of Massive Networks. “Our One Pipe Multi-Connect solution simplifies your network by reducing the complexity of multi-vendor networks for your multi-location Enterprise, while increasing performance, reliability and consistently rating high in customer service. We are excited to help our partners and customers improve network performance, operational efficiency, cybersecurity hygiene and total cost of ownership.”
“I am honored to recognize Massive Networks with a 2023 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMCnet. “In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, One Pipe Multi-Connect has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from Kevin and his team at Massive Networks.
ABOUT MASSIVE NETWORKS:
Massive Networks is a cutting-edge technology company that specializes in providing premium-managed network services and data center solutions to customers and partners worldwide. With a focus on innovation, performance, and customer service, Massive Networks has built a reputation as a leading provider of high-performance connectivity solutions for businesses of all sizes.
At Massive Networks, we understand that modern businesses require reliable and secure connectivity solutions to keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital landscape. To meet this need, we have invested heavily in state-of-the-art network and data center infrastructure that can deliver unparalleled security, performance and scalability. Whether you’re looking to connect to the cloud, secure your data, or optimize your network performance and security, we have the expertise and resources to help our customers and partners achieve their goals.
ABOUT INTERNET TELEPHONY MAGAZINE:
INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.
ABOUT TMCNET:
Through education, industry news, live events, and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and roadshow management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, @tmcnet.
Keith White CMO
Massive Networks
+1 303-800-1300 ext. 190 email us here
