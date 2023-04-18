Gov. Kemp: Creative Home Ideas to Invest $15 Million in Liberty County

GEORGIA, April 18 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Creative Home Ideas, a YMF Company and design-house focused on home fashion, will create 70 new jobs and invest more than $15 million in a new distribution and light manufacturing facility in Liberty County.

“Last year, 85 percent of jobs created through economic development projects were located outside metro Atlanta, and we're proud to welcome even more opportunity to rural areas like Liberty County,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Through our reliable infrastructure, growing broadband connections, and world-class workforce development programs, the Peach State is attracting unprecedented levels of job creation. This is just the latest example of that success, and we're thankful that Creative Home Ideas had Georgia on their minds when they made this choice.”

Started in 1981, Creative Home Ideas is a family-owned business with expertise in designing, manufacturing, and distributing fresh and innovative home decor. The company’s collections include bedding, bath, kitchen, window treatments, decorative pillows, throw blankets, and rugs.

“YMF Carpets is very excited to be expanding our operations into the South,” said Yaron Shemesh, CEO YMF Carpets, Inc. “The facility we are planning will include light manufacturing which will allow us to grow our business and reach company goals while taking advantage of the proximity to the port of Savannah. We have enjoyed working with Liberty County and are looking forward to establishing a long relationship with the Georgia Ports Authority as well as the Midway community.”

Creative Home Ideas’ new facility will be located at 1962 Sunbury Road in Midway, Liberty County. Operations are expected to begin in 2024. The company will be hiring for light manufacturing, warehouse, shipping, customer service, and back office personnel. Interested individuals can learn more about working at Creative Home Ideas at [email protected].

“We are pleased and excited that Creative Home Ideas, a company with a reputation for innovation and growth, has selected Tradeport East Business Center as the best location to make a substantial investment for its future growth,” said Liberty County Development Authority Chairman Allen Brown. “Like the other corporations that have preceded them in selecting and investing in Tradeport East, we are confident that Creative Home Ideas will also find that Liberty County is a prime location to Come Grow Globally!”

“We’re happy to welcome New Jersey-based Creative Home Ideas to Coastal Georgia,” said Executive Director of the Georgia Ports Authority Griff Lynch. “Its new distribution center will not only boost the local economy, it will set the company at the center of a logistics hub that puts global and domestic markets within easy reach.”

Senior Project Manager Adela Kelley represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with Liberty County Development Authority, the Georgia Ports Authority, and Georgia Power.

“Creative Home Ideas is a great addition to Georgia’s community of home-improvement companies, bringing with it many iconic brands,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “By working with Georgia Ports Authority, Liberty County has created a successful environment for companies to grow by connecting them to domestic and international markets. Port activity supports one in nine jobs across the state, and that impact continues to grow as Georgia solidifies its position as a global business and logistics hub. We’re thankful for the dedication of partners like Liberty County and the Ports, and congratulations to Creative Home Ideas!”

About Creative Home Ideas

Creative Home Ideas - a YMF Company, is a family-owned business, started in 1981 with expertise in designing, manufacturing, and distributing fresh and innovative home decor. A design house focused on home fashion, coupled with the ownership of manufacturing facilities and coast-to-coast distribution centers, allows for high-quality products brought to market fast - at reasonable prices. Creative Home Ideas is dedicated to providing unique luxury home furnishings at affordable prices, all readily available online, at major department stores, and bedding and bath specialty retailers nationwide.