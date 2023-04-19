Like the Trailblazing Tennessee Three, Dancing Grounds’ Youth Refuse to be Silenced About Ending Violence in NOLA

Join us for the 2023 Dance For Social Change Festival and hear from New Orleans Teens about ending cycles of violence.

Join us for the 9th Annual Dance for Social Change Festival: April 19, 20 and 22 at André Cailloux Center to witness the art and voices of New Orleans Teens.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Dancing Grounds (DG) and We Will Dream Festival present the 2023 Dance for Social Change (DSC) Festival, "Cycles: The Forgotten Impact of Violence on New Orleans Youth," at the André Cailloux Center for Performing Arts and Cultural Justice (ACC) on April 19, 20 & 22. This three-day festival, led by the DSC Teen Company, examines the ways Black youth in New Orleans internalize the impact of violence, how artistic expression can lead us to new perspectives and futures, and how our community plays a part in experiences with violence. Through this new work, the DSC company centers the conversation around how we can heal individually and collectively. Our youth are affirming the power of creativity and collective voice, as in the reinstatement of wrongly expelled Representatives Justin Pearson and Justin Jones who raised their voices to protect the children of Tennessee from gun violence.DSC is supported by major local institutions working together to lift up the creative talents of New Orleans youth, including the Mayor’s Office, New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund, The Helis Foundation and many more. Festival events will reach 300 teens citywide as audience members and participating artists.DSC Festival Events Schedule:April 19, 9:30am-12:30pm - High School Field Trip Day with workshops and lunchApril 20, 7-9pm - Film Night and Artist Talk Back with full repertoire of DSC Films from the past five yearsApril 22, 10:30-2pm - Performance Premiere & Family Block Party, celebrating the Bayou Road communityAll events are free and open to the public. Space is limited.

Dance For Social Change Festival - Video Trailer