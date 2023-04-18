Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 600 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, April 17, 2023, in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 5:31 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to stab the victim. The suspect then fled the scene but was apprehended later by responding officers.

 

On Monday, April 17, 2023, 43-year-old Michael Bass, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

