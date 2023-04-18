Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) Investors - Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NTNX). The lawsuit alleges Nutanix made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (i) the Company maintained deficient internal controls relating to its use of licensed software and expense management; (ii) as a result of these deficiencies, the Company improperly used third-party evaluation software for business purposes over a multi-year period; and (iii) investigation and remediation of the foregoing— i.e., by paying vendors the full cost to use their software for business purposes—would cause the Company to incur significant expenses.



If you bought shares of Nutanix between September 21, 2021 and March 6, 2023 and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website https://holzerlaw.com/case/nutanix/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 13, 2023.

