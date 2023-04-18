Likelike Highway Reconstruction project scheduled to resume in June 2023

Submit Release
HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists that the Likelike Highway Reconstruction project – from Emmeline Place to the Wilson Tunnel – is temporarily on hold due to the necessary equipment and materials being allocated instead to the Runway 8L Widening, Phase 2 project at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

During the transition, road closures for the reconstruction project will not be scheduled on Likelike Highway and traffic will be open in both directions nightly. Remaining construction for the Likelike Highway project includes the installation of the asphalt concrete top lift layer in the Honolulu-bound and Kāne‘ohe-bound directions, as well as shoulder base reconstruction in the Kāne‘ohe-bound direction. Work will resume in June 2023 and will take approximately 3 months, to be completed by August 2023, weather-permitting.

HDOT will notify the public in advance when road closures will resume on the Likelike Highway. For an up-to-date list of roadwork, please view the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

