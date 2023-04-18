Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - April 18, 2023

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.

On April 18, Governor Scott signed the following bills:



H.28, An act relating to diversion and expungement

H.466, An act relating to technical corrections for the 2023 legislative session

S.54, An act relating to individual and small group insurance markets

When signing H.28, the Governor issued the following statement:

“While I have signed H.28, I continue to believe that we’re missing an opportunity for expungement reform. I support second chances and allowing people to move on with jobs, housing, and education. However, I continue to advocate for a better approach –which is to seal criminal records in many instances instead of destroying records. This would accomplish our shared goal of giving individuals second chances, while also allowing law enforcement, courts, public defenders and others to access these records when needed to protect the community and serve the ends of justice, like when individuals are purchasing firearms.”

