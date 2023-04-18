Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,980 in the last 365 days.

Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - April 18, 2023

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.

On April 18, Governor Scott signed the following bills: 
 

  • H.28, An act relating to diversion and expungement
  • H.466, An act relating to technical corrections for the 2023 legislative session      
  • S.54, An act relating to individual and small group insurance markets       

When signing H.28, the Governor issued the following statement:

“While I have signed H.28, I continue to believe that we’re missing  an opportunity for expungement reform. I support second chances and allowing people  to move on with jobs, housing, and education.  However, I continue to advocate for a better approach –which is to seal criminal records in many instances instead of destroying records. This would accomplish our shared goal of giving individuals second chances, while also allowing law enforcement, courts, public defenders  and others to access these records when needed to protect the community and serve the ends of justice, like when individuals are purchasing firearms.”

To view a complete list of action on bills passed during the 2023 legislative session, click here.

###

You just read:

Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - April 18, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more