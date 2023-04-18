Quorum Cyber Sets Sights on North American Market Following Impressive Year-Over-Year Growth

UK-based cybersecurity firm Quorum Cyber has announced its intention to focus on the North American market after achieving impressive year-over-year growth. The company was founded in 2016 and has grown organically to approximately 200 employees, serving over 150 customers across four continents. Quorum Cyber will debut into the U.S. market, demonstrating its solutions at the RSA Conference on April 26th from 5 to 6 pm PT in San Francisco at stand #6044N.

EDINBURGH, U.K., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quorum Cyber aims to take organizations on a cybersecurity risk reduction journey to consistently reduce attack surfaces while demonstrating a return on their investment. The company's security solutions have demonstrated tangible benefits, including a 75 percent decrease in total alerts, an under 2-minute response time for Priority 1 alerts, and a 94 percent reduction in the burden on cybersecurity teams to research and process hundreds—or more—alerts per day.

"We are thrilled to expand our focus to the North American market after experiencing significant growth in other countries," said Federico Charosky, Founder and CEO of Quorum Cyber. "Leveraging our U.S.-based team, I am confident Quorum Cyber will deliver notable value to our North American prospects in the same manner we secure our existing customers in Europe, Australia, South Korea, the Middle East, and beyond."

Impressive Year-Over-Year Growth

Quorum Cyber achieved year-over-year revenue growth of 95 percent from FY21 to FY22. The company's notable revenue increase is partly attributed to its new or enhanced cybersecurity offerings, such as Managed Extended Detection & Response (XDR), Microsoft Sentinel Managed Detection & Response (MDR) service, recognition as a Microsoft-verified MXDR solution provider, and professional services offerings.

From December 2021 to December 2022, the company increased its customer base by approximately 70 percent to over 150, with a diversified base of public, private, and non-profit organizations throughout local and regional government, higher education, housing, legal, oil & gas, energy, construction, engineering, and retail segments.

Quorum Cyber has won several awards and notable recognitions, including being named a:

Microsoft-verified MXDR solution provider.

Microsoft Security Excellence Awards finalist - both for the company as Security Services Innovator and for CEO Federico Charosky as Security Changemaker.

as Security Changemaker. Regional finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 awards.

Additionally, Quorum Cyber was listed as 149th out of the Top 250 MSSPs, and recognized as a 2022 Wired Trailblazer for Scotland.

About Quorum Cyber

Founded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the UK, with over 150 customers on four continents. Its mission is to help good people win, and it does this by defending teams and organizations across the world and all industry sectors against the rising threat of cyber-attacks, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly hostile, unpredictable, and fast-changing digital landscape. Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). For more information, please visit http://www.quorumcyber.com or contact us at info@quorumcyber.us.

Media Contact

Betsey Rogers, Bridgeview Marketing, 603-305-3721, betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com

SOURCE Quorum Cyber