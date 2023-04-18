Write Edge Malaysia Offers Online English Writing Courses for Children Aged 8 to 15 Years Old

Write Edge Malaysia offers interactive Online English writing lessons, providing a dynamic and engaging online learning experience. To make it easy for parents to enroll their children in Write Edge's online courses, the center is currently offering a 2-hour trial class for only RM15. This allows parents to experience the quality of education provided by Write Edge before committing to a full course. In addition, they also provides free worksheets to supplement students' learning and practice.

Kuala Lumpur - April 18, 2023 - Write Edge Malaysia, a leading online English and Writing education center, is proud to offer structured and effective English writing courses for children aged 8 to 15 years old. With over 13 years of creative writing curriculum experience, Write Edge has successfully taught and trained over 5000 students, helping them read, write, and speak confidently in the English language.

Write Edge's curriculum is designed to make the mastery of English and Writing easy and engaging for students, even in an online setting. Through bite-sized steps, Write Edge breaks down big learning goals into manageable tasks, allowing students to learn in an enjoyable and productive way. The center's experienced instructors are committed to providing quality education and helping students achieve their academic goals, even in a virtual environment.

One of the key reasons to choose Write Edge Malaysia is the outstanding track record of its students. Over the past 5 years, 80% of the students at Write Edge have scored an A / A* for their Singapore National Examinations, showcasing the effectiveness of the center's curriculum and teaching methods, even in an online format.

In addition to its structured curriculum, Write Edge Malaysia offers interactive Online English writing lessons, providing a dynamic and engaging online learning experience. The center also conducts weekly Kahoot Quizzes, providing a fun and interactive way for students to reinforce their learning. Another unique feature of Write Edge's online courses is its Live, On-The-Spot-Marking, where students receive immediate feedback on their work, allowing them to improve and grow rapidly.

To make it easy for parents to enroll their children in Write Edge's online courses, the center is currently offering a 2-hour trial class for only RM15. This allows parents to experience the quality of education provided by Write Edge before committing to a full course. In addition, Write Edge also provides free worksheets to supplement students' learning and practice.

"We are proud to offer top-notch online English and Writing courses for children at Write Edge Malaysia," said Ms. Nicolette, the co-founder of Write Edge Malaysia. "Our structured curriculum, experienced instructors, and interactive online lessons have helped thousands of students achieve excellent results in their examinations. We are committed to providing the best online education possible and helping students develop strong English language skills that will benefit them for life."

About Write Edge Malaysia

Write Edge Malaysia is a leading online English and Writing education center based in Kuala Lumpur. With over 13 years of creative writing curriculum experience, Write Edge has successfully taught and trained thousands of students, helping them read, write, and speak confidently in the English language. Write Edge offers structured and effective online courses for children aged 8 to 15 years old, with a track record of outstanding results in examinations.

Media Contact

Company Name: Write Edge Malaysia

Email: Send Email

Phone: 017-799 6077

City: Kuala Lumpur

Country: Malaysia

