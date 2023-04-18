Premiers to meet virtually with Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police

OTTAWA, ON, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's Premiers are committed to the safety and wellbeing of Canadians. As part of this ongoing work, the Council of the Federation will meet with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police on April 21.

The April 21 meeting builds on the Premiers' commitment to strengthen Canada's bail system to better protect the public, and create safer conditions for Canada's emergency responders. Premiers have called for meaningful changes to the Criminal Code of Canada, and urge the Prime Minister to quickly enact legislation to address these concerns.

Premiers also call on the federal government to renew and enhance the Guns and Gang Violence Action Fund, to support vital provincial and territorial public safety initiatives.

"All Canadians – and the police officers that protect them – deserve to feel safer in their communities and in their work," said Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, Chair of the Council of the Federation. "Premiers look forward to hearing the views of the Chiefs of Police on public safety risks and threats, and their perspectives on the need for federal criminal law and justice reform."

All provinces and territories are working with key partners in their respective jurisdictions to improve public safety and respond to the complex factors contributing to violent crime. Efforts to build stronger, safer communities include addressing gender-based violence, investing in mental health and addictions supports, addressing overrepresentation of some populations within the criminal justice system, and combating gang activities through prevention and intervention.

Premiers will hold their annual summer meeting in Winnipeg on July 10-12, 2023, where they will discuss a broad range of important issues for Canadians, including public safety and building stronger communities. Premier Stefanson will also host a meeting with Premiers and Indigenous leadership to discuss shared priorities and challenges and advance reconciliation.

Background: see attached letter to the Prime Minister of January 13, 2023

SOURCE Canada's Premiers