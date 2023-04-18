Pendry Hotels & Resorts Unveils Plans for First International Resort and Residences: Pendry Barbados and Pendry Residences Barbados

Pendry Hotels & Resorts to Reimagine Port Ferdinand Luxury Marina & Residences Located Within Acclaimed Beach and Yacht Club of Port Ferdinand, Debuting in 2026

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pendry Hotels & Resorts today announced the development of Pendry Barbados and Pendry Residences Barbados, slated to debut in 2026. The first international destination from Pendry Hotels & Resorts, this island oasis will bring Pendry's signature sensibilities and contemporary luxury offerings to a stunning Caribbean setting in St. Peter, on the country's coveted west coast.

Pendry Hotels & Resorts will reimagine the existing Port Ferdinand Luxury Marina & Residences, and will develop a new luxury beachfront resort and residences with architect, Robert Glazier, and a U.S.-based private investment and development team. Pendry Barbados will consist of approximately 74 oceanfront guest rooms and suites along with 46 private Pendry Residences. Pendry Barbados guests and residence owners will have exclusive access to resort amenities, including a 111-berth marina; multiple dining concepts including a destination restaurant, beach club bar & grille, rum bar, lobby lounge, and pool bar; Spa Pendry with seven treatment rooms; a state-of-the-art fitness center; expansive indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, plus recreation and family-centric offerings including Pendry's Pinwheel Kids Club and Compass Sports.

"We are incredibly excited to embark on the international expansion of the brand with Pendry Barbados," said Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman and CEO of Montage International. "With our commitment to creating inspiring experiences in exceptional destinations, we felt an immediate connection to the dynamic beauty and warm, welcoming spirit of Barbados, and we look forward to introducing our guests, homeowners and the local community to Pendry while creating lasting memories for many years to come."

An enchanting island of white sand beaches, timeless caves and coral reefs, and an abundance of aquatic adventures, Barbados is also home to cricket, polo, horse racing, golf and a distinguished culinary scene—all of which will be embodied in the thoughtfully designed, amenity-rich, Pendry Barbados. The resort will offer private membership to an exclusive marina club in Port Ferdinand, featuring a variety of yacht berth sizes. Special amenity highlights include well-appointed dockside boat storage and dedicated individual vessel services to provide the ultimate sailing and boating experience with personalized access to onboard provisioning, dining, housekeeping and assistance with family excursion planning.

"The setting for Pendry Barbados is magical – a pristine beach, luxury marina, and lush forest intersect to create an incredibly unique environment," said Michael Fuerstman, co-founder, Pendry Hotels & Resorts. "We are so inspired by this captivating destination, and thrilled to bring forward sophisticated architecture and design, and the unique amenities, experiences and adventures for which Pendry Hotels & Resorts is known."

A rendering for Pendry Barbados can be found here.

About Montage International

Montage International, the hospitality management company founded by Alan J. Fuerstman, features the ultra-luxury brand Montage Hotels & Resorts, the new luxury hospitality brand Pendry Hotels & Resorts, Montage Residences, Pendry Residences, and the management of some of the country's premier golf courses and clubs. Founded in 2002, Montage Hotels & Resorts is an artistic collection of distinctive hotels, resorts, and residences. Pendry Hotels & Resorts, founded in 2014, is a collection of contemporary luxury hotels for today's cultured world traveler located in taste-making destinations. For more information, please visit http://www.montageinternational.com and follow @montagehotels and @pendryhotels.

About Pendry Hotels & Resorts

Pendry Hotels & Resorts is a contemporary luxury hospitality brand from Montage International. Pendry combines inspired design with a celebration of culture and authentic service tailored to today's cultured world traveler. Founders Alan J. Fuerstman and Michael Fuerstman's well-seasoned experience in the hospitality industry serves as the foundation for the brand, injecting each property with a unique perspective on contemporary style, and an emphasis on the arts and local community in the city it calls home. The portfolio of hotels includes Pendry San Diego, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, Pendry West Hollywood, Pendry Chicago, Pendry Manhattan West, Pendry Park City and Pendry Washington DC – The Wharf. Opening in 2023 is Pendry Newport Beach. Opening in 2024 is Pendry Natirar and Pendry La Quinta. Opening in 2026 are Pendry Tampa and Pendry Barbados. Pendry Hotels & Resorts is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For more information on Pendry Hotels & Resorts, follow @pendryhotels or visit http://www.pendry.com.

About Pendry Residences

Pendry Residences is a bespoke collection of private, whole-ownership residential offerings at select Pendry Hotels & Resorts, a new luxury hospitality brand from Montage International. Pendry combines inspired design with a celebration of culture and authentic service. Created for cultured and discerning homeowners, each residential offering infuses a unique perspective on contemporary style that blends with the arts and local community. The Pendry Residences portfolio includes West Hollywood, California; Natirar, New Jersey; Park City, Utah; Tampa, Florida; St. Peter, Barbados. For additional information on residential opportunities, please visit http://www.pendry.com/residences.

