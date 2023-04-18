Medicine Creek Dispensary in Billings Announces Huge 420 Event

Billings, Montana--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - Medicine Creek Caregivers Cannabis Dispensary in Billings is excited to announce their participation in the second annual 420 in the 406. The event celebrating the 420 holiday will take place at 3781 S. 56th Street West in Billings. Gates will open at 3pm with festivities beginning at 4:20pm. It is a ticketed event and tickets can be purchased here.

Sponsored by local radio stations, 420 in the 406 will showcase several area dispensaries and their products. Attendees can also expect live music, live DJs, gourmet treats, food trucks, drinks, vendors and shopping, smoking tents, giveaways, and cannabis growers displaying some of their best products.

Medicine Creek Caregivers Cannabis Dispensary will have a booth set up all afternoon with a Dab Bar and dabs. Visitors will also have the opportunity to try different cartridges and disposable vape pens.

Full details for 420 in the 406 are below:

Location: 3781 South 56th St W, Billings, MT 59101

Date: April 20th, 2023

Hours: 3pm - 9pm MDT

Tickets: Get tickets here

"We are thrilled to engage with our community and offer them a chance to experience our cannabis products firsthand before a purchase. We recognize that it can be daunting to find the ideal marijuana product that meets one's preferences or requirements, and our team is enthusiastic about providing the community with this opportunity at 420 in the 406," says Ryder Gerberding of Medicine Creek Caregivers.

About Medicine Creek

Based in Montana's beautiful Gallatin Valley, Medicine Creek Caregivers Cannabis Dispensary has been proudly serving Montana in various locations since 2014. Humble beginnings, a compassionate team and a vast trove of knowledge has solidified Medicine Creek as a staple of the cannabis industry in Montana. Committed to providing quality marijuana at affordable prices, their experienced dispensary staff have extensive industry knowledge, and are beyond proud to offer a superior experience to any customer.

