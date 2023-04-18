sparks & honey Announces New Leadership Team Changes In Latest Push To Solidify Its Consultancy Transformation

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, sparks & honey , Omnicom's OMC cultural strategy consultancy, announced several new senior promotions including the elevation of Mark Newhouse from Chief Operating Officer to President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In this new position, Mark will bring sparks & honey's technology solutions and advisory services closer together to help clients better anticipate what's next in culture and action it for a competitive edge. A key focus will be building upon sparks & honey's core strategy offerings and introducing new services in enablement and transformation.



To further sparks & honey's advisory services and support Mark in the day-to-day, the company has also elevated Davianne Harris to Managing Partner & Chief Client Officer. In this new role, she will oversee the firm's full Consulting organization and continue to oversee sparks & honey's Equitable Futures Practice. Supporting her will be Hannah Hickman, the Head of the Youth Culture Practice and Robb Henzi, Head of Policy & Philanthropy Practice, who each have been elevated to Partner.

As a result of this appointment, sparks & honey's Founder and CEO, Terry Young, will be shifting from day-to-day operations to focus on new innovation models, executive advisory services, strategic partnerships, thought leadership, and what's next for the 11-year old consultancy.

"This is the natural next step in our transformation to a consultancy. Now, our leadership and structure aligns with our vision. With the team set up this way, we will be able to provide true business partnership to help drive our clients bottom line," said Young. "I've never been more confident in our team and these leaders specifically to guide sparks & honey into the next decade as we look to continue to lead the market we created in cultural strategy consulting and pave the way for new innovation in the space."

In the last decade, sparks & honey was the first to coin the term "Cultural Strategy" and create a thriving practice and method around it, developing the first-of-its-kind AI-led Cultural Intelligence platform to quantify culture in real-time, Q™. The company has worked with countless leaders across the Fortune 100, both public and private sector, arming them and their teams with invaluable cultural insights and actionable strategy.

Newhouse, Harris, Hickman and Henzi have been integral in the consultancy's evolution over the last few years, setting the stage for this new chapter of growth and market leadership.

