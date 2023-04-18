CoCo Vodka™ Announces Addition of Alcohol Industry Executive Tom Cole as Key Investor

Limited Edition deadmau5 Cans Available This April in the U.S.
Tom’s four decades of experience in the alcohol business speaks for itself, but it is Tom's work ethic, charisma, and passion for life that was absolutely contagious...”
— Mark Convery, Co-Founder & CEO of CoCo Vodka
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CoCo Vodka™, The Original Hard Coconut Water™ has announced the addition of successful and highly respected alcohol industry executive Tom Cole as an investor in the fast-growing ready-made beverage company.
Tom Cole presently is the Chairman on the Board of Directors of the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America and an advisory board member and investor in leading e-commerce provider Thirstie. Prior to that he served as President and CEO of Republic National Distributing Company, LLC, the second-largest wine & spirits wholesaler in the U.S., where during his tenure he led the company from $600 million in sales across three states to $13 billion across 38 states. He is also one of the first and few American Master Keepers in Keepers of the Quaich in Scotland, a member of Chevalier de Tastevin, a member of the New Orleans Business Council, and a Director of the Louisiana & Highway Safety Council. He brings over four decades of experience to Canadian burgeoning spirit company CoCo Vodka™ and its maker The Bondi Distillery.
“Both Av, myself and the rest of the CoCo Vodka team are very excited about Tom Cole joining CoCo Vodka and The Bondi Distillery as an investor and a well-respected Board Member. Tom was the first person to reach out to us from RNDC after CoCo Vodka Pineapple caught his eye while he was wrapping up a morning run in Mississippi. After trying CoCo Vodka Pineapple, “It was love at first sip, and he reached out that same morning,” says Mark Convery, Co-Founder & CEO of CoCo Vodka. “Tom’s four decades of experience in the alcohol business speaks for itself, but it is Tom's work ethic, charisma, and passion for life that was absolutely contagious after recently sharing a few nice dinners with him in Louisiana. We have enjoyed getting to know Tom over many zoom calls since that first email in 2021, and are truly thrilled to have his leadership, experience and drive mixed in with all the great we are creating at CoCo Vodka.”
Tom Cole recalls, “I found the CoCo Vodka & Rum on the shelf of a small grocery store in Waveland, Mississippi on Fourth of July and brought it home, put the 4-pack in my cooler and shared it with my wife & neighbors and everyone was blown away with the fresh coconut flavor and refreshing taste! I believe ‘CoCo’ is a brand that can break out of the ‘can clutter’ with its bright packaging, name, and great taste, combining coconut water, triple-distilled premium vodka, and sparkling water. I’m excited to be on the Coco Team with Av & Mark and my fellow Board Members, not to mention the star power of deadmau5. I believe with the team we have, the sky's the limit!”
With the addition of Tom Cole, CoCo Vodka continues its streak of exciting developments. CoCo recently became the Official Drink of Pillow Talk, one of the fastest growing podcasts in the world, partnering with Ryan Pownall. CoCo Vodka has also partnered with deadmau5, one of the world’s most respected electronic music artists for the launch of the limited edition deadmau5 x CoCo Vodka 4 pack in both the USA and Canada. The collaboration comes later this April in the USA and launches in Canada on June 1. CoCo Vodka is also set to expand its CoCo Rum line with the introduction of its first flavor extension, CoCo Rum Mojito, launching in the USA May 24.
Launched in 2019, CoCo uniquely combines real coconut water with your choice of triple distilled vodka or premium white rum and finishes smoothly with a refreshing twist of sparkling water. A 5% ABV drink, it is different from any other spirit-based canned beverage because of the amount of coconut water used, packing the can with natural electrolytes and essential nutrients.
CoCo Vodka™ was built with the purpose of creating a whole new market niche to satisfy the young-at-heart and fun-loving consumer. By leveraging global demand and the increasing popularity of coconut water, founders Mark Convery and Av Grewal set out to create something unique: The Perfect Escape and The Original Hard Coconut Water™. Now available in North America throughout 31 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada with five products available to customers, CoCo Vodka has taken the mixed drink industry by storm.
