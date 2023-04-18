Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1900 Block of 12th Street, Northwest

There were 2,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,929 in the last 365 days.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in the 1900 block of 12th Street, Northwest.
At approximately 11:50 pm, the suspect forcibly gained entry into a garage at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.
The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the below photos:
Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.