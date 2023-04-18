Submit Release
RELEASE: Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson’s schedule – April 17-21, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

April 17 – 21, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, April 17 – Connecting Utah Tour – Roosevelt, Vernal, Manila

9 a.m. Visit Union High School 

Location: Union High School, Roosevelt 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11 a.m. Visit Uintah High School  

Location: Uintah High School, Vernal 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2 p.m. Visit Manila High School 

Location: Manila High School, Manila 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

6 p.m. Attend “To Love  Ukraine” event  

Location: Grand America Hotel  

MEDIA ACCESS

Tuesday, April 18

10 a.m. Host managing growth ceremonial bill signing 

Location: Juniper Canyon Recreation Area, 4094 Autumn Spring Dr., Herriman

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

1:30 p.m. Join National Governors Association call 

Location: Virtual meeting 

2:45 p.m. Meet with Kim Shelley, executive director of Utah Department of Environmental Quality 

Location: Governor’s Office 

3:30 p.m. Meet with senior advisor/director of Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs 

Location: Governor’s Office

4:15 p.m. Meet with Deseret News 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Wednesday, April 19 Connecting Utah Tour – Payson, Heber, Park City 

8 a.m. Meet with Payson student leaders

Location: Payson, High School, Payson

8:30 a.m. Visit Payson High School  

Location: Payson High School, Payson 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

11 a.m. Visit Wasatch High School 

Location: Wasatch High School, Heber 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

1:30 p.m. Visit Park City High School

Location: Park City High School, Park City  

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

3:30 p.m. Meet with Sen. Jerry Stevenson and Rep. Mike Schultz

Location: Virtual meeting

Thursday, April 20 

10 a.m. Host Governor’s Monthly News Conference 

Location: PBS Utah 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

12 p.m. Participate in ‘Let Me Speak To The Governor’ program 

Location: KSL NewsRadio 

Friday, April 21  

No public meetings 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

April 17 – 21, 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, April 17

No public meetings.

Tuesday, April 18

10 a.m. Host managing growth ceremonial bill signing 

Location: Juniper Canyon Recreation Area, 4094 Autumn Spring Dr., Herriman

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

1:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with Kim Shelley, Utah Department of Environmental Quality 

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Meet with assistant attorney general

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Wednesday, April 19

9 a.m. Meet with Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Host staff appreciation event

Location: Smith’s Ballpark, Salt Lake City

2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

4 p.m. Meet with University of Utah international diplomacy students

Location: Rampton Room

Thursday, April 20

9:30 a.m. Attend 25th Navajo National Council Spring Session

Location: Navajo Nation Council Chambers, Window Rock, Arizona

2 p.m. Tour Gentle Ironhawk Shelter

Location: San Juan County

2:45 p.m. Meet with law enforcement from San Juan County

Location: Blanding City

Friday, April 21

No public meetings

###

