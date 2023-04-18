RELEASE: Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson’s schedule – April 17-21, 2023

There were 2,574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,850 in the last 365 days.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
April 17 – 21, 2023
Monday, April 17 – Connecting Utah Tour – Roosevelt, Vernal, Manila
9 a.m. Visit Union High School
Location: Union High School, Roosevelt
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11 a.m. Visit Uintah High School
Location: Uintah High School, Vernal
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
2 p.m. Visit Manila High School
Location: Manila High School, Manila
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
6 p.m. Attend “To Love Ukraine” event
Location: Grand America Hotel
MEDIA ACCESS
Tuesday, April 18
10 a.m. Host managing growth ceremonial bill signing
Location: Juniper Canyon Recreation Area, 4094 Autumn Spring Dr., Herriman
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
1:30 p.m. Join National Governors Association call
Location: Virtual meeting
2:45 p.m. Meet with Kim Shelley, executive director of Utah Department of Environmental Quality
Location: Governor’s Office
3:30 p.m. Meet with senior advisor/director of Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs
Location: Governor’s Office
4:15 p.m. Meet with Deseret News
Location: Governor’s Office
Wednesday, April 19 – Connecting Utah Tour – Payson, Heber, Park City
8 a.m. Meet with Payson student leaders
Location: Payson, High School, Payson
8:30 a.m. Visit Payson High School
Location: Payson High School, Payson
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11 a.m. Visit Wasatch High School
Location: Wasatch High School, Heber
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
1:30 p.m. Visit Park City High School
Location: Park City High School, Park City
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
3:30 p.m. Meet with Sen. Jerry Stevenson and Rep. Mike Schultz
Location: Virtual meeting
Thursday, April 20
10 a.m. Host Governor’s Monthly News Conference
Location: PBS Utah
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
12 p.m. Participate in ‘Let Me Speak To The Governor’ program
Location: KSL NewsRadio
Friday, April 21
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
April 17 – 21, 2023
Monday, April 17
No public meetings.
Tuesday, April 18
10 a.m. Host managing growth ceremonial bill signing
Location: Juniper Canyon Recreation Area, 4094 Autumn Spring Dr., Herriman
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
1:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet with Kim Shelley, Utah Department of Environmental Quality
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Meet with assistant attorney general
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Wednesday, April 19
9 a.m. Meet with Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Host staff appreciation event
Location: Smith’s Ballpark, Salt Lake City
2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
4 p.m. Meet with University of Utah international diplomacy students
Location: Rampton Room
Thursday, April 20
9:30 a.m. Attend 25th Navajo National Council Spring Session
Location: Navajo Nation Council Chambers, Window Rock, Arizona
2 p.m. Tour Gentle Ironhawk Shelter
Location: San Juan County
2:45 p.m. Meet with law enforcement from San Juan County
Location: Blanding City
Friday, April 21
No public meetings
