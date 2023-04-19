Juju Labs and Angelina Mondavi Create “Next World WinesTM” With an Expected Late Summer Launch

CAMPBELL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Juju Labs and co-founder, Angelina Mondavi of the C. Mondavi and family and winemaker for over 22 years, are proud to introduce the development of their new and proprietary Next World WinesTM “ .

Everyone is familiar with the four basic tastes: saltiness, sweetness, bitterness and sourness; however, research has identified the fifth sense of taste which is known in culinary terms as Umami. Umami is a Japanese word that translates to “essence of deliciousness”.

“The scientific focus for our Umami wines is based on this concept,” says Sanjeev Chitre, CEO of Juju Labs. “We asked ourselves if it was possible to develop delicious wines that will enhance the body of the wine and lengthen the time of savoriness on the tongue. To prove our hypothesis, we assembled a team of molecular scientists to assist us in the development of such wines and their effects on the human taste buds. What we have discovered is truly remarkable and can potentially alter the future of the wine industry worldwide.”

“The first release will later evolve into more sophisticated wines,” said Angelina Mondavi. “The initial product SKUs will be available in four variations: a sparkling rosè, a sparkling white wine, a still white and red wine, each with its own unique formulation and tastes that will tantalize the senses.”

Juju Labs recently signed a purchase agreement with C.K. Mondavi and family, to supply the company with Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, and Sauvignon Blanc wines.

“Partnering with one of the most respected and well-known families and world class brands in the industry today, is truly exciting,” said Yogesh Rane, COO of Juju Labs. “We are extremely proud to execute this supply agreement and to work with Ms. Mondavi on this revolutionary product for the world at very affordable prices.”

The initial product line is expected to be released in the Summer of 2023 and will be available nationally at local retail chains.

About Juju Labs:

Headquartered in Campbell, CA, Juju Labs is the brainchild of a young renowned wine maker, Ms. Angelina Mondavi of the C. Mondavi and family, a creative chef and sommelier, John Graham-Taylor and the science driven successful entrepreneur Mr. Sanjeev Chitre. The founders’ mission is to make pleasurable wines at affordable prices, through the science of deliciousness.

By integrating the knowledge of Umami and Kokumi in wine making, JuJu Labs’ innovative process creates the true sensation of savoriness with food. The resonance of the wines with specific food dishes is unlike nothing else in the market. JuJu Labs has furthered the science of maturation of wines through integration of proprietary methods, to deliver amazing wines without astringency or tannins. All the above science is the know-how of the company and protection through patenting is in process.

JuJu Lab has been seed funded through sweat equity of management, and capital from the founders, private wealth sources and family offices of repute in the Silicon Valley.