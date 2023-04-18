Oswald Chambers’ Classic "My Utmost for His Highest" Gets Authorized Revision from Our Daily Bread Publishing

"My Utmost for His Highest: A 90-Day Gift Devotional" (Our Daily Bread Publishing)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Daily Bread Publishing is set to reach a new generation of readers with an updated version of the Oswald Chambers’ classic "My Utmost for His Highest." Authorized by the Oswald Chambers Publications Association Ltd., "My Utmost for His Highest: A 90-Day Gift Devotional" is available now wherever books are sold.
Readers that are looking for more than a surface-level relationship with God, and craving the spiritual intimacy and faith that Christian heroes of the past experienced can find all of this and more through the brilliance and knowledge of the beloved author Oswald Chambers in this revision of his classic devotional.
Carefully revised by Macy Halford (author of "My Utmost: A Devotional Memoir") with approachable language and using the New International Version Bible text, this modern classic edition preserves the author's profound wisdom while clarifying his relatable messages for our times.
Designed as a 90-day devotional, the gift book is filled with thought-provoking themes and Scriptures, perfect for longtime Chambers readers and newcomers alike who will be inspired by his timeless observations and the faith-strengthening impact he’s had on millions of believers around the world.
In October, Our Daily Bread Publishing will also release the companion book, "My Utmost for His Highest: Modern Classic Edition 365-Day."
About the Author: Oswald Chambers (1874–1917) is best known for the classic devotional "My Utmost for His Highest." Born in Scotland, Chambers had a teaching and preaching ministry that took him as far as the United States and Japan. He died at age 43 while serving as chaplain to Allied troops in Egypt during World War I.
About Our Daily Bread Publishing: Our Daily Bread Publishing is a division of Our Daily Bread Ministries—a non-denominational, non-profit organization with staff and volunteers in over 37 offices working together to distribute more than 60 million resources in 150 countries. Whether it’s a radio broadcast, podcast, book, mobile app, or website, we provide many ways to help people grow in their relationship with God. For more information, visit www.OurDailyBreadPublishing.org.
