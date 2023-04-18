Submit Release
TODAY: In Sacramento, Governor Newsom and Legislative and Reproductive Rights Leaders Highlight Efforts to Protect Access to Reproductive Freedom 

SACRAMENTO – In anticipation of an expected U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion medication, Governor Gavin Newsom, alongside First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, members of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and state and reproductive rights leaders, will hold a press conference highlighting new actions California is taking to protect reproductive rights.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 1:45pm

WHO: Governor Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, Members of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus, and Reproductive Rights Leaders

LIVESTREAM@CAGovernor Twitter Page, California Governor Facebook Page, and the Governor’s YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Tuesday, April 18 at 12:00 p.m.

###

