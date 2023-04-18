Poland-Ukraine cross-border cooperation programme to launch call for municipalities from six oblasts in May

The call for applications of municipalities from the western oblasts of Ukraine for the Interreg NEXT Poland-Ukraine 2021-2027 Cross-Border Cooperation Programme will be open in May.

Local self-government bodies and other non-profits from the Rivne, Volyn, Lviv, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia oblasts will be eligible to submit their applications.

The total budget of the Programme in the fourth financial period for 2021-2027 is €187.4 million, €170.3 million of which is allocated for the projects themselves. The main priorities of the programme are environment, healthcare, tourism, cooperation, and borders.

In 2023, applications will only be accepted in two areas – environment and health.

Applications will start in May and will be open until 31 July 2023.

