No more false ‘organic’ labels: new regulation on eco-labelling adopted in Moldova with EU4Environment support

Products and services with a low environmental impact will now be promoted in the Republic of Moldova through a voluntary eco-labelling scheme. The regulation was prepared by the Ministry of Environment with the support of the EU4Environment programme and EcoContact.

“The application of the eco-label will ensure that consumers are informed about the quality of the products and will contribute to doubling the volume of exports of domestic ecological products and services to the EU market,” says a press release from EU4Environment.

The Ecolabel Regulation lays down the requirements, the procedure for verifying the conformity of products and services, the criteria for awarding the Ecolabel and the procedure for monitoring eco-labelled products and services. “This will avoid misleading the consumer about the quality of the product. At present, some economic operators make unjustified use of labels such as ‘organic’, ‘green’, ‘eco’,” says EU4Environment.  

