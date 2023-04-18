European Solidarity Corps: volunteering in content creation in Wroclaw, Poland  

The Polish NGO Fundacja Integracji Społecznej Prom invites volunteers from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Ukraine to join its project, which aims to break cultural and social barriers through cultural exchange with the local community.

e exchange will take place in the Foundation’s office in the city of Wroclaw, Poland, from 1 September 2023 to 29 February 2024. Volunteers’ responsibilities include content creation for the NGO’s social media (taking photos, filming, publishing posts, designing templates on Canva) and assisting in organising events.

Participants will be accommodated in a double room in a flat shared with other participants. They will receive monthly food money (500 PLN) and pocket money (€150). Travel costs to Wroclaw and local transportation costs will be covered by the project.

The deadline for applications is 15 May.

