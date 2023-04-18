Romantic Voice of the Cello with Misha Quint and Tamila Azadaliyeva at Carnegie Hall on April 29th at 8pm

A journey through classic cello works of the 19th and 20th centuries, from Beethoven to Shostakovich, showcasing the evolution of the cello repertoire.

Celebrated cellist Misha Quint and pianist Tamila Azadaliyeva are primed to dazzle audiences at Carnegie Hall with a mélange of classic cello works from esteemed composers of the 19th and 20th centuries, travelling through time on a journey through the development of the cello repertoire. The Romantic Voice of the Cello will commence with Beethoven's Cello Sonata No. 1, a groundbreaking sonata that displays a movement from background to foreground as the cello becomes a prominent solo voice rather than a supportive continuo part. Then we will transition to the romantic Arpeggione Sonata, by the master of lieder (German art song), Franz Schubert. Sergei Rachmaninoff's wordless and hypnotic Vocalise follows, showing a change in cello writing that would reflect the beautiful, vocal quality of the instrument. Then the program will catapult into two contrasting works Shostakovich's melancholic, bellicose Cello Sonata, and composer- cellist, David Popper's, Dance of the Elves. ABOUT THE PROGRAM The concert will begin with Beethoven's Cello Sonata No. 1, one of the most beloved works in the cello repertoire. Composed in 1796, Sonata embodies an innovative approach in Beethoven's cello-piano writing, highlighting both instruments equally and creating a balanced, harmonious whole. Next, Quint and Azadaliyeva will perform Schubert's Arpeggione Sonata, a work originally composed for a now-obsolete six-stringed instrument called the "Arpeggione". The sonata has since become a staple of the cello repertoire, demonstrating Schubert's mastery of the lyrical style, expressive harmonic depth, and scintillating virtuosity. Moving into the 20th century, Shostakovich's Cello Sonata, a haunting and emotional work that reflects the composer's own struggles and the political climate of his time. Demanding an intellectual vigor and encapsulating qualities of both Shostakovich's early and late style, Sonata echoes elements of Beethoven's first cello sonata with its complex rhythms and dissonant harmonies that highlight the performers' technical skill and emotional depth. Rachmaninoff's Vocalise follows. Originally composed as a wordless vocal aria, Vocalise has been arranged for a variety of instruments. Inspired by Rachmaninoff's love for his countryside home, Ivanovka. This piece demands the performer to express sensitivity through spontaneous waves of phrases, exemplifying soaring melodies and rich harmonies of Rachmaninoff's music. The program will conclude with Popper's Dance of the Elves, a virtuosic showpiece that highlights the cello's range and technical capabilities. The piece features intricate runs and thrilling arpeggios with the rapid spiccato bow stroke throughout, making it a dazzling finale of the evening. Romantic Voice of the Cello is a love song to an ever-evolving cello repertoire that evoke an elusive sonorous quality and an intense tone throughout the range of the instrument coupled with flying pianism, an exhibition of virtuosity in all possible forms.