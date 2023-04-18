Youth Homelessness Demonstration Project Competitive Funding 2023-2025

The Washington Balance of State (BoS) Continuum of Care (CoC) was conditionally awarded $5,290,560 from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to provide innovative solutions to ending youth and young adult homelessness through Youth Homelessness Demonstration Projects (YHDP).

Programs in this Request for Proposals (RFP) include:

Supportive Services Only (SSO)

Youth Lead Project (YLP-SSO)

Transitional Housing (TH)

Rapid Rehousing (RRH)

Joint Component (TH-RRH)

Eligible applicants must operate in the following counties: Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Cowlitz, Douglas, Franklin, Kitsap, Thurston, Walla Walla, Whatcom, and Yakima.

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this RFP on behalf of the Washington BoS CoC to rank and rate projects that will be submitted to HUD. Before communities within the BoS CoC can receive funding, a Coordinated Community Plan (CCP) has to be approved by HUD. HUD will allocate resources to the recipients of awarded projects through a direct grant agreement.