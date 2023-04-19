mLogic® LTO Solutions Deployed by Digitalfilm Tree for Dailies & Archiving on Apple TV+ Series' Shrinking & Ted Lasso

mLogic mRack Thunderbolt LTO

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- mLogic, the industry leader in Thunderbolt LTO solutions announced that its popular mRack units have been deployed in Digitalfilm Tree’s (DFT) GeoPost remote post systems. mRack units in conjunction with GeoPost were used to safeguard camera RAW files and archive final sequences during the production of Apple TV+ shows Shrinking and Ted Lasso.

An integral part of the DFT GeoPost ecosystem used on Ted Lasso is GeoDailies. During production in the UK, daily camera RAW and audio files were transferred to an on-set GeoDailies workstation. DFT technicians in Los Angeles then securely downloaded the files and remotely processed them for delivery to all stakeholders. The dailies were backed up simultaneously to two LTO tapes using an mLogic mRack to ensure the content was secure. In total, there were 165 shoot days which resulted in 330 LTO tapes and 340 TBs of content protected during post. Now that production has wrapped, DFT technicians are hard at work archiving the finished product - a task that will fill approximately 75 LTO tapes.

Production workflow on Shrinking was similar, with the exception that camera RAW and audio files were delivered to DFT on SSD shuttle drives. The 78 shoot days on the Alexa Mini LF, shooting open gate resulted in 156 LTO tapes and 330 TBs of data. Like Lasso, the archived content will fill approximately 75 LTO tapes.

mRack LTO Highlights:

• 1U rack mountable LTO tape archiving solution with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity

• Available with single or dual LTO7, LTO8 or LTO9 tape drives

• Supports data transfer rates up to 300 MB/second and 18TB per tape cartridge

• Ideal for mounting in standard 19” racks or Digital Imaging Technician (DIT) carts

“We are delighted that DFT chose to integrate our dual-drive mRack Thunderbolt LTO solutions into their GeoPost remote post system to support the Apple TV+ productions of Ted Lasso and Shrinking,” said Roger Mabon, CEO of mLogic. “LTO is without question the most cost-effective and robust storage medium to safeguard work in process and archive content for the long-term. Our affordable and simple to operate mRack units make the process of simultaneously creating LTO tapes effortless.” For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.mlogic.com.

"mLogic’s mRack LTO solutions perfectly compliment Digitalfilm Tree’s comprehensive GeoPost data services," said Ramy Katrib, CEO of Digitalfilm Tree. “They were instrumental in safeguarding dailies and archiving completed sequences on Ted Lasso and Shrinking. In fact, they are used on all the shows we do.”

Pricing and Availability

mRack Thunderbolt LTO solutions are available from mLogic’s global network of authorized resellers and distributors. MSRPs start at $4199 / £3399 / €3799.

About mLogic

mLogic is the industry leader in desktop and rack mountable LTO archiving solutions featuring Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.mlogic.com.

About DFT

Digitalfilm Tree is more than a post-production house and software development company. Since 1999, DFT has played a definitive role in innovating bleeding edge post and IT workflows for the media and entertainment industry. We are democratizing technology and its ability to empower storytellers from any and every corner of the world. From pre-visualization in game engines and secure, cloud based post services to VFX and color, we're a traditional post house that's anything but. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.digitalfilmtree.com.

