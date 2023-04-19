Lightning Production Services Launches the Hi-Rise System for Rod Pumping Deviated Wellbores

Revolutionary Turnkey Solution Offers Proven Solutions for Optimal Production in Challenging Environments
The Hi-Rise System provides a complete turnkey solution for rod pumping deviated wellbores, ensuring our customers can achieve optimal production with minimal downtime.”
— LJ Guillotte Jr., President and COO
HUMBLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lightning Production Services, a leading manufacturer and provider of oilfield equipment and services, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation - the Hi-Rise System™ for rod pumping deviated wellbores. This groundbreaking system includes a range of solutions proven by operators in the field, ensuring that customers can achieve optimal production in even the most challenging environments.
The Hi-Rise System includes a conveyance system of fit-for-purpose lined tubing and continuous rod, specifically designed to ensure efficient and reliable operation in deviated wellbores, application engineering, which ensures that the best possible design is selected for each well, and proprietary patent pending EMI scanning technology for continuous rod inspection in the field, which allows operators to identify and address any issues before rerunning. Furthermore, the Hi-Rise System includes well servicing, which ensures that the system is installed, maintained, and optimized to the highest standards. This turnkey solution allows operators to focus on their core business activities, while Lightning Production Services takes care of the technical aspects of rod pumping deviated wellbores.
Commenting on the launch of the Hi-Rise System, Lightning Production Services President and COO, LJ Guillotte Jr. said: "We are excited to introduce this innovative system, which offers a range of solutions that have been proven by operators in the field. The Hi-Rise System provides a complete turnkey solution for rod pumping deviated wellbores, ensuring our customers can achieve optimal production with minimal downtime. We look forward to working with operators across the industry to deliver this revolutionary solution."
The Hi-Rise System is now available from Lightning Production Services. For more information, please visit lpsus.com.
About Lightning Production Services
LPS is a leading full-service manufacturing company focused on increasing efficiency and run times in deep deviated rod pumped wells. Our proven Hi-Rise System™ includes continuous rod, lined tubing, engineering services, well servicing, and proprietary patent pending EMI scanning services. Specializing in holes in tubing and rod parts due to deviation, high-rate ESP conversions, and improved recovery, our rigorous manufacturing standards ensure unsurpassed product quality and cost savings.
Juliana Herman
Lightning Production Services
marketing@lpsus.com
