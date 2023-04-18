Ebenezer Kyere Nkansah Provides a Magnificent Guiding Light on How to Live Our Youths

Dr. Ebenezer Kyere Nkansah started a successful business after having worked in sales and theology. He was a student at the UMGC Global Campus. He got a Doctor of Divinity from the International Miracle Institute in Florida. He already had a Ph.D. in Christian Education of Theology. Dr. Nkansah's family came from Asante Akyem Kurofa in Ghana, where he was born. The name of the clan is Agona. The mother's children Pass on to the heirs, not the father's children. After researching the traditions surrounding families in Jewish culture, he decided to write "The Secrets of Family Success." Furthermore, he devotes himself to his work and counseling. In Maryland, he founded Hope of Glory Network Ministries. He is a lecturer, administrator, and motivational speaker at Pentecostal International Bible Seminary. Dr. Nkansah is an expert chef, cultural ambassador, philanthropist, health advocate, and media practitioner.
When people start praying young, their lives may turn out better. If you guide your kids, they won’t depart as adults. (Proverbs 22:6) This Biblical supplement will help youngsters be successful and healthy. A great inspiration of this book comes from the author’s grandmother and father. They taught him how to pray when he was a young child. During his childhood, Pentecostal great-grandmother Naomi would let him sleep in her bed. And between the hours of three and four in the morning (3-4 a.m.), she would pray. After that, he went with her to church at Pentecost, although he was a Methodist from childhood. He began praying, and as a result, the Holy Spirit of the Lord started teaching him how to pray successfully at various times and in multiple ways in his teens.
This book help Christians reestablish their prayer life and overcome issues. A believer should pray defensively and offensively to avoid issues. Various keys, tactics, and approaches can improve prayers. Awakening people from the unset resolve to dedicate their life to Jesus Christ and then move aside.
Meet Ebenezer Kyere Nkansah with his powerful biblical supplement book, IGNITE YOUR PRAYER FIRE - The Secrets of Getting God to Respond Prayers, at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books exclusively with The Reading Glass Books located at the Black Zone in the University of Southern California Campus on April 22, 2023, from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.
