Pura Regalado Boldly Narrates a Story that Would Make Us All Believe that Christ is Real

A unique story of self-discovery, hope, survival, and a personal encounter with Jesus
COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To see is to believe, and for the author Pura Regalado, The Second Coming of Jesus is the exact embodiment of this phrase. This book contains her personal struggles and how she hurdled them through Christ the Lord.
Author Pura Regalado earned a B.S in Architecture at the Mapua Institute of Technology in her native Philippines and taught there before migrating to Florida. She worked for an Architectural firm which specialized in luxury homes. Her last assignment before going on retirement was to supervise the construction of a multimillion-dollar luxury home which got the Best Construction of the Year Award in Hollywood, Florida. She personally drew the cover page of this from her memory of how the young Jesus looked like when He appeared to her.
A heartfelt and highly personal account of Pura Regalado, who overcame demonic possession to then embark upon a life of enlightenment in the world following her experiences. She welcomes all who wishes to debunk her story. Through conveying her visions of telepathy communications with God, Pura believes it is her mission to save the world. She offers innumerable prescriptions of how this can be attained in this extraordinary account of her life experiences. Although tied to Jesus, Pura is critical of how Christianity has been misrepresented through the centuries. She believes distortions abound, so she seeks to correct these misapprehensions. Here you will discover a very intense, wide ranging, colorful, kind spirited yet provocative book, based on a spiritual connection with God, as Pura Regalado enlightens and teaches us the path she has discovered.
“Pura Regalado regales us with her true accounts with some vivid storytelling. Her details are well spaced out and she goes out of her way to express herself. You can feel her frustration at being taken for a fool by her supposed friends. There is nothing to dislike about this book. Regalado has done a good job with The Second Coming Of Jesus. It makes for some intriguing reading.,” pens Essien Asian from Readers' Favorite.
Meet Pura Regalado with her inspiring book, The Second Coming of Jesus, at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books exclusively with The Reading Glass Books located at the Black Zone in the University of Southern California Campus on April 23, 2023, from 12:30 P.M. to 2:30 P.M.
