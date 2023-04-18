SelfieBook.co Launches Revolutionary New Feature - Automated Autobiography Website Now with Embedded Chat

selfiebook

Selfiebook the first in providing an easy-to-implement platform for users to document their life stories e-book with the help of the embedded chat.

THE PAST, THE PRESENT FOR THE FUTURE” — Selfiebook

UNIVERSITY OF HERTFORDSHIRE, ENTERPRISE HUB, UNITED KINGDOM, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- selfiebook.co, the free automated autobiography website, is launching an exciting new feature that will change the way users interact with their life stories. With the introduction of embedded chat, SelfieBook.co is taking the concept of digital storytelling to the next level.

The new feature allows users to engage with their life stories like never before, as they can now research their SelfieBook with ChatGPT. The embedded chat feature will enable users to ask questions, and gain insight into their lives that they may not have previously considered.

The team at SelfieBook.co has been working tirelessly to make this feature a reality, and they believe it will revolutionize the way people interact with their life stories. The company has always believed that everyone has a story to tell, and with the introduction of embedded chat, they are making it easier than ever to do so.

"Our mission has always been to help people tell their stories in a way that is accessible and engaging," said Yehuda Hecht CEO of SelfieBook.co. "With the introduction of embedded chat, we are taking that mission to the next level. We believe that this feature will change the way people think about their life stories, and we can't wait to see the impact it will have."

SelfieBook.co is the perfect platform for anyone looking to create an automated autobiography for the future generations. With its user-friendly interface and intuitive design, users can quickly and easily create a compelling life story e-book that they can share with friends and family. And now, with embedded chat, they can complete their story like never before.

selfiebook.co has launched the embedded chat feature in a few chapters in their website and will update their smartphone Apps soon. The team is excited to see the response from users and believes that this feature will be a game-changer for the company.

For more information about SelfieBook.co please visit, register and login to https://selfiebook.co

Your Life Story e-Book with SelfieBook Your Free "Automated Biography"