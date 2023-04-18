Pikesville Tree Service Merges with Y&L Landscaping & Tree Service (Owings Mills, MD)

Submit Release
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release - Contact Allan Davis at 410-578-7111 for Interview

Y&L Landscaping & Tree Service is excited to announce its acquisition of Pikesville Tree Service, a professional tree service company that has been in business for over 10 years. The merger will allow Y&L to include tree service in addition to drainage, landscaping, and snow removal services to the Baltimore community.

“I’ve known Pikesville Tree Service owner, Levi, my entire life.” co-owner Yossi Kushner said. “By partnering, we are able to expand our services to better serve our commercial and residential customers.”

Yossi Kushner began Y&L Landscaping & Tree Service in 1998 as Y&L Landscaping, Inc. providing local landscape, lawn, and plant maintenance to his local community. Wanting to build the company and realize his vision to be the area's premier landscaping company, Kushner expanded to offer landscape installation in 2000 and incorporated the company in 2001. Levi Lowenstein, a Tree expert, acquired Pikesville Tree Service in 2018 and later merged with Y&L Landscaping & Tree Service.

“Yossi and I share a passion for the green industry, customer service and leadership,” Lowenstein said. “The transition for the Pikesville Tree team has been seamless and we really enjoy working with our new Y&L family.

In 2020 Y&L hired Allan Davis, who has extensive experience in the landscape and drainage field for over three decades to be its general manager. Part of Davis’ vision was to make charitable giving a part of the company culture through its monthly Mitzvah Monday program.

“Mitzvah Monday is our chance to give back to the community,” Davis said. “Each month, we donate a day of tree or landscape services to someone in our community who might not otherwise be able to afford the service. Sometimes, it’s helping someone remove a fallen tree from their property after a storm or cleaning up an overgrown yard.” Y&L Landscaping & Tree Service now provides highly-skilled landscape, hardscape, drainage, snow, and tree service from their office in Owings Mills, Maryland to both commercial and residential customers throughout Baltimore County and surrounding area.
