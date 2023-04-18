Eric Kaasa Announces 50 Job Openings at Poland, Ohio Call Center
TK Credit Recovery Expands Presence in Poland, Ohio and Offers Immediate Job Openings to Reach Goal of Fifty New Jobs by 2024
I am excited to bring more job opportunities to the area and continue to support the growth of our community.”POLAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TK Credit Recovery, a leading provider of debt recovery and collection services, is excited to announce its expansion in Poland, Ohio, and the immediate job openings it has created to reach its goal of adding fifty new jobs by 2024. The company is seeking phone service representatives, collectors, skip-tracers, attorney assistants, and paralegals to support its expanding operations.
TK Credit Recovery's CEO, Eric Kaasa, is thrilled about the expansion and the new job opportunities that the company is creating in Mahoning Valley. "I have always been impressed with the quality of employees in this region, their intelligence, work ethic, and integrity," said Kaasa. "I am excited to bring more job opportunities to the area and continue to support the growth of our community."
The new hires will join a dynamic team of professionals who work to provide best-in-class debt recovery and collection services to individuals and businesses across the country. With over two decades of experience, TK Credit Recovery has built a reputation for its innovative solutions and personalized approach to debt recovery.
The company is committed to providing its employees with a supportive and rewarding work environment. TK Credit Recovery offers competitive compensation, comprehensive benefits, and ample opportunities for professional growth and development.
If you are interested in joining TK Credit Recovery's team and becoming a part of its exciting expansion plans, please send your resume to info@tkcreditrecovery.com or call (510) 724-2602 for more information on available positions and how to apply.
About TK Credit Recovery:
TK Credit Recovery is a leading provider of debt recovery and collection services. With over two decades of experience, the company has built a reputation for its innovative solutions and personalized approach to debt recovery. President and CEO, Eric Kaasa, is known as the top collections manager and strategist in the country and built his reputation at companies like Wells Fargo Bank, ExTerra and AEACU. Because of his best-in-class collection rates, TK Credit Recovery's services are highly sought after by financial institutions and debt buyers nationwide.
