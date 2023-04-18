AQ Compute headlines new Sustainability and ESG Forum at Platform Global

Sustainability and ESG Forum in Antibes 2023

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AQ Compute, the green, flexible and modular data centre and colocation services provider focused on renewable energy, has been announced as Headline Partner for the new Sustainability and ESG Forum taking place at Platform Global in Antibes September 3-5, 2023.

With a razor-sharp focus on the key issues confronting digital infrastructure, digital resiliency and digital transformation journeys, the half-day event will be open to all interested delegates. The event will seek to provide the route to Net-Zero Emissions in data centers, the enterprise quest for sustainability, policy and ESG. The event shall discuss how reasonable public policy can influence sustainability, an integrated approach to sustainability of end-to-end digital infrastructure and action now to mitigate carbon emissions in digital infrastructure.

“Our vision is to lead in decarbonising the colocation and data centre industry,” commented Henry Daunert, -EVP, AQ Compute. “Our mission is to provide modular, carbon-neutral data centre capacities across Europe, powered by renewable energy sources, following green building standards, recovering and recycling the energy and compensating for each MW used with another MW of renewable energy – enabling our clients to reduce their carbon footprints.”

Based on feedback from 2022, delegates rated the Platform event and programme as exceptional with leading speakers, curated content as well as the enormous benefit of high-end networking. Delegates preferred this event too because of its ease of access among those attending enabling very specific targeting and hosted in the secluded and incomparable French Riviera resort of Antibes/Juan-les-Pins on the edge of the Mediterranean yet located only 23km from the facilities of Nice International Airport.

“The new Sustainability and ESG Forum adds enormous value to the influential Platform Global annual programme,” commented Nicola Hayes, non-executive director of Platform Markets Group. “Our events look very closely at sustainability and how our customers in data center and digital infrastructure businesses are using innovation and technology to reduce carbon emissions.”

Registration is open offering a selection of tickets, and delegates will find a choice of more than 1,000 hotel rooms located within a short walking distance of the event venue in the heart of Antibes, and an extensive range of cafés and restaurants for unobtrusive meetings.

About AQ Compute

AQ Compute provides data centre and colocation services around Europe powered by renewable energy sources. It pursues a pan-European data centre strategy and anticipates an ever-increasing demand for computing capacity with a strong focus on sustainability. Client data is hosted on sustainable infrastructure, which includes sustainable building materials and power supplies, and methods to recover excess heat. Besides having ecological benefits, AQ Compute’s approach has economic advantages for its clients. AQ Compute is a sub-brand of Aquila Capital, an investment and asset development company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, which is focused on generating and managing essential assets on behalf of its clients. For more information: www.aq-compute.com

About Platform Markets Group

PMG has been established by an experienced team well known for delivering high end events, content rich programmes, pre-eminent networking and quality production in the technology and finance sectors. The company focuses on enabling opportunities for networking and transactions between investors, buyers and sellers across planet-scale digital infrastructure fabric.

www.platform-markets.com