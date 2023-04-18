Ground to Air On-Board Connectivity Market to Reach USD 24.44 Billion by 2026|Top Players -Bombardier, Inmarsat & Thales

Ground to Air On-Board Connectivity

Bolstering use of portable electronic devices and rise in the growth of disposable income have fueled the growth of on-board connectivity market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Ground to Air On-Board Connectivity Market to Reach USD 24.44 Billion by 2026 | Top Players such - Bombardier, Inmarsat & Thales." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global ground to air on-board connectivity market was valued at USD 9.68 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 24.44 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in IT spending in the aviation, railway, and maritime industry and increase in consumer disposable income, and surge in number of airline passengers have boosted the growth of the global ground to air on-board connectivity market. Surge in government initiatives to enhance customer services is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The market is segmented into component, technology, application, end use, and region. Based on component, the ground to air on-board connectivity market is classified into hardware and services. In terms of technology, it is bifurcated into satellite and air to ground. As per application, it is bifurcated into entertainment and communication. By end use, the market is divided into maritime, railway, aviation, and on-road transit. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The communication segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in trend of smartphones and influence of social media on everyone's life coupled with developments to improve connectivity issues and increased Internet speed. However, the entertainment segment dominated the global ground to air on-board connectivity market, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market, owing to increase in stress of individuals due to heavy work schedules and frequent commute.

The services segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing nearly three-fourths of the global ground to air on-board connectivity market, owing to rise in Internet of Things devices and surge in adoption of on-board connectivity technology by the aviation, maritime, railway, and on-road transit industries. Moreover, the segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

The market across North America garnered the largest market share in 2018, contributing more than one-third of the market, owing to the existence of major players and growth in demand for scalable and cost-effective connectivity solutions. However, the global ground to air on-board connectivity market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period, owing to increase in communication services and booming aerospace industries in countries such as India, Japan, and China.

Some of the key ground to air on-board connectivity industry players profiled in the report include ALE International, Bombardier Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Gogo Inc., Honeywell, International Inc., Inmarsat Plc., Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group, Deutsche Telekom AG, and others.

Top impacting factors:

● Current and future on-board connectivity industry trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the global market.

● Increase in IT expenditure in aviation, maritime, and railway industries, and rise in disposable income of consumers are expected to fuel market.

● Increase in government initiatives to enhance customer services is expected to provide major opportunities for the ground to air on-board connectivity market growth.

