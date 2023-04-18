Accelerynt Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Growth and Expand Offerings

Accelerynt welcomes Chris Krueger as our new Chief Revenue Officer to deliver innovative solutions & elevate customer value.
PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelerynt, a leading Microsoft Solutions provider specializing in proactive threat detection, managed security, and all things Microsoft Dynamics, today announced the appointment of Chris Krueger as their new Chief Revenue Officer. Chris brings extensive experience in the cybersecurity industry and a proven track record of driving sales growth and building strong customer relationships.
In his new role, Chris will lead the company's sales strategy, expand its client base, and strengthen partnerships with industry leaders. This strategic appointment comes as Accelerynt seeks to further enhance its service offerings, focusing on innovative security solutions that tightly integrate with Microsoft, to create additional value for its clients across various industries, including manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and technology.
“Chris is a valuable addition to our team, and we are excited to have him on board," said Michael Henry, CEO of Accelerynt. "His expertise in cybersecurity and impressive sales background will play a crucial role in our ongoing efforts to deliver exceptional services to our clients. We are confident that Chris will help us drive growth and expand our market presence."
Chris has over 10 years of experience in the cybersecurity sales domain, working with SMB, Government, Education, and Enterprise clientele. Before joining Accelerynt, Chris held various sales leadership positions at PacketWatch and cStor, where he played a key role in client engagement, channel development, and creative market offerings.
"I’m thrilled to join Accelerynt to help execute the vision and generate growth for the company," said Chris. "The cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving, and I am eager to work with the talented team at Accelerynt to deliver innovative solutions that address the unique needs of our clients and enhance their overall business processes."
About Accelerynt
Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Accelerynt is your secure path to business performance. Accelerynt helps companies work with Microsoft Security and Business Application solutions and services – securely, successfully, and efficiently. To learn more, visit www.accelerynt.com today.
