Definitive Healthcare announces DefinitiveConnect on Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace

Definitive Healthcare’s customers can now access data from Definitive Healthcare solutions in Salesforce

/EIN News/ -- FRAMINGHAM, Mass., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced it has launched DefinitiveConnect on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to save time, build new opportunities, and drive revenue with Definitive Healthcare’s commercial intelligence directly in Salesforce.



Integrated directly with Salesforce, DefinitiveConnect is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000GbNofUAF&tab=e

DefinitiveConnect enables users to integrate key healthcare insights directly with Salesforce. With DefinitiveConnect, customers can import more than 300 data elements directly into an Account, Contact, or Lead record in Salesforce so customers can quickly access meaningful intelligence around facility metrics, key executives, and organizational news all in one place.

“DefinitiveConnect helps our customers seamlessly access Definitive Healthcare data directly in Salesforce, without leaving their existing workflow,” said Robert Musslewhite, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “The combination of our healthcare commercial intelligence with Salesforce helps our joint customers make more informed and data-driven decisions around their commercial strategy and execution.”

“DefinitiveConnect is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by providing new healthcare commercial intelligence to drive more opportunities for growth,” said David Lee, Vice President of Product Management, AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”



About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Media Contact:

Danielle Johns

djohns@definitivehc.com

Highwire PR

definitivehealthcare@highwirepr.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Denyeau

ICR for Definitive Healthcare

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

646-277-1251