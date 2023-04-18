TripleBlind Launches Three Innovative Products for Automated Data De-Identification in Healthcare and Life Sciences

Product Suite Empower Healthcare and Life Science Organizations with Automated Data De-Identification Solutions

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TripleBlind , the leader in automated, real-time data de-identification, today announced three new product offerings as part of the TripleBlind Privacy Suite: Privacy Builder, Privacy Fortress, and Privacy Network. Each product is designed so organizations can create a customized solution for their unique needs with data.



“Most modern organizations collect data, but they're unable to leverage it in a meaningful way while also maintaining privacy and compliance. Because of this, the true potential of data has yet to be seen, but the possibilities are huge: From improving healthcare outcomes, to predicting banking trends, to streamlining pharmaceutical trials,” said Riddhiman Das, TripleBlind’s co-founder and CEO. “Our product suite provides the tools needed to gain insights from data while maintaining privacy and compliance across the globe. With the TripleBlind Privacy Suite, the products are built to fulfill various needs depending on the type of organization so they are able to drive insights in the way that works best for them.”

TripleBlind’s Privacy Suite includes the following products and benefits:

Privacy Network creates the ability to collaborate across organizations as part of a single, compliant network that ensures sensitive data remains private. Organizations can share and combine datasets to drive insights across organizations and maximize business opportunities, plus find value in easy-access collaboration with in-network partners.

creates the ability to collaborate across organizations as part of a single, compliant network that ensures sensitive data remains private. Organizations can share and combine datasets to drive insights across organizations and maximize business opportunities, plus find value in easy-access collaboration with in-network partners. Privacy Fortress allows collaboration for organizations and invited partners to work together. Designed for global healthcare institutions, publicly funded healthcare systems, and life sciences companies, Fortress provides a military-grade solution that protects data in-use and is compliant with all global privacy regulations.

allows collaboration for organizations and invited partners to work together. Designed for global healthcare institutions, publicly funded healthcare systems, and life sciences companies, Fortress provides a military-grade solution that protects data in-use and is compliant with all global privacy regulations. Privacy Builder enables organizations to build new products, platforms, and more on top of TripleBlind’s proven data privacy technology. Builder accelerates speed-to-market without compromising sensitive information or intellectual property. TripleBlind offers white-glove service from start to finish, serving as an infrastructure layer for future privacy-enhanced platforms.



The TripleBlind Privacy Suite is powered by the underlying technology developed by TripleBlind to de-identify data in real-time. This process happens behind the organization's firewall, meaning it is always protected and remains unidentifiable at all times. TripleBlind’s products are compliant with HIPAA, GDPR, and additional international data privacy and data residency standards.

To learn more about The TripleBlind Privacy Suite, please visit: https://tripleblind.com/product/

Resources

TripleBlind Product Introduction video

TripleBlind’s Chief Data Officer Survey

Follow TripleBlind on LinkedIn

Follow TripleBlind on Twitter

About TripleBlind

TripleBlind delivers automated, real-time data de-identification to preserve patient privacy and protect intellectual property in healthcare. TripleBlind Privacy Suite, including Network, Fortress, and Builder ensures compliance with HIPAA, GDPR, and additional international data privacy and data residency standards. The TripleBlind Privacy Suite is software-only, delivered via a simple API, and solves for a broad range of healthcare use cases at-scale. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Accenture, and Mayo Clinic . To learn more, visit https://tripleblind.com or contact us via email here: contact@tripleblind.com .