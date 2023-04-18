Jericho Energy Ventures to Present at the Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico

/EIN News/ -- Newtown, PA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: JEV; OTC: JROOF) (“JEV”) is proud to announce its participation at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit. This highly anticipated event, scheduled for April 24-26, 2023 at La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico, promises to offer an array of exciting opportunities for funds, companies, and investors.

One of the standout highlights of this year's summit is the focus on great tax laws in Puerto Rico, which offers a unique tax-friendly environment for both funds and investors. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and knowledge on how to leverage this advantage to drive their business success.

The summit also promises to offer comprehensive training sessions and keynote panels on various topics. These sessions are led by top experts in the field and provide attendees with a wealth of information and insights into the latest trends, strategies, and best practices in the industry.

Brian Williamson, Jericho Energy Ventures’ CEO, will present on Tuesday April 25 at 2pm ET.

JEV is thrilled to participate in this year's Sequire Investor Summit and looks forward to sharing its knowledge and expertise with attendees. Join us for an exciting and informative event that promises to be a highlight of the year for funds, companies, and investors alike.

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website at https://puertorico.srax.com/

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is an energy company positioned for the current energy transitions; owning, operating and developing both traditional hydrocarbon joint venture assets and advancing the low-carbon energy transition, with active investments in hydrogen. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies , delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry. We also hold strategic investments and board positions in H2U Technologies (a breakthrough electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyzer platform) and Supercritical Solutions (developing the world’s first, high pressure, ultra-efficient electrolyzer). JEV also owns and operates long-held producing oil and gas joint venture assets in Oklahoma which it is currently developing from cash flows in an effort to further increase production into the current elevated commodity price environment.



Website: https://jerichoenergyventures.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JerichoEV

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jericho-energy-ventures

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JerichoEnergyVentures

About SRAX

SRAX Inc. is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com