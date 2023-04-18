Cinnaholic Ottawa celebrates expansion with grand opening event

Kanata location opening April 21 with $2 rolls and chance to win FREE cinnamon rolls for a year!

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gourmet cinnamon roll bakery, Cinnaholic, announced today the franchise is expanding into the Kanata community following the successful debut of its first Ottawa location in 2019. Located at 145 Roland Michener Dr, the new bakery promises to be a sweet addition to the rapidly growing community.



Cinnaholic is the original, gourmet cinnamon roll bakery, acclaimed for serving "create your own" cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats like made from scratch brownies, cookies and edible cookie dough. Cinnaholic offers something to satisfy every sweet tooth, with products that are fresh baked and 100 per cent vegan, dairy & lactose free, egg-free and cholesterol-free.

Kanata’s Cinnaholic joins more than 100 locations spanning across the U.S. and Canada. First debuting in Ottawa’s Lansdowne Park in 2019, Cinnaholic franchise owner, Jessica Breton, is eager to bring the bakery’s innovative cinnamon rolls to Ottawa’s growing tech playground.

“After the opening of Cinnaholic’s first Ottawa bakery in 2019, the community’s enthusiasm and ongoing demand prompted us to search quickly for Cinnaholic Ottawa's second location,” said Breton. “From tech professionals to families and beyond, we are thrilled to serve Kanata customers our innovative and customizable cinnamon rolls made with the highest quality, animal-free ingredients.”

Cinnaholic Kanata will be opening on Friday, April 21. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The location will offer $2 cinnamon rolls* and the chance to win a year’s worth of rolls to celebrate the bakery’s opening!

For more information on Cinnaholic Kanata’s grand opening, visit the event page. To enter for a chance to win FREE cinnamon rolls for a year, click here!

*Limit ONE $2 roll per customer, per visit. All additional orders are regular price. Must be present at the time of purchase, ages 3 and up. No call-in orders. Offer not valid with any other discounts or offers.

About Cinnaholic

Cinnaholic’s mission is to solve everyone’s dessert cravings, serving create-your-own cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats like made from scratch brownies, cookies, and edible cookie dough. Select from over 20 unique frosting flavors and a variety of fresh and decadent toppings for your cinnamon roll. Mix and match flavors to create a new experience every visit! Cinnaholic believes in using the highest quality ingredients. All products are fresh-baked and 100% vegan, dairy & lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free. Cinnaholic has over 80 locations across Canada and the U.S. Visit www.cinnaholic.ca to learn more.

