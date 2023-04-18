Choice Medical Group Fortifies Patient Experience Excellence with Decision Point

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decision Point Healthcare Solutions (“Decision Point”), a leading supplier of engagement management solutions to the healthcare industry, announced today that Choice Medical Group will continue to strengthen its patient experience excellence efforts by leveraging Decision Point’s advanced analytics platform to proactively identify and engage patients that need the most help accessing care and managing their health. Choice Medical Group is a physician-owned medical group comprising over 200 physicians and twelve urgent care facilities serving the High Desert region of California. The ongoing initiative is grounded in proactively uncovering patient experience improvement opportunities and deploying personalized interventions to ensure patient needs are preemptively addressed.



Voted Best of the Desert for over ten years, Choice Medical Group provides a wide range of health solutions and excels at patient communication. Its extensive engagement framework focuses on early detection of clinical, quality of care, satisfaction, and patient experience risk. By placing further emphasis on targeted, proactive interventions designed to identify and address patients' most pressing needs, Choice is positioned to better serve its patients and exceed the expectations across its contracted Medicare Advantage payer partnerships.

Choice Medical Group leverages Decision Point as a strategic partner to continue to bolster its existing engagement mechanisms through machine learning and artificial intelligence, delivering patient-level behavioral predictions that are gleaned from millions of patient interactions with healthcare providers, health plans, and service providers. Decision Point has a proven track record of supporting provider and health plan partners in achieving exceptional patient experience outcomes and 5-Star Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers & Systems (CAHPS) ratings through decision support and wraparound engagement services.

The key pillars of the ongoing program consist of:

Identifying patient experience risk across the entire care continuum by way of advanced analytics.

Orchestrating patient outreach through multi-channel patient engagement campaigns to address sentiment around CAHPS and HOS.

Identifying high-impact providers to focus CAHPS engagement on practitioners that have the most CAHPS-challenged populations.

Highlighting patient experience opportunities for individual providers through branded patient experience scorecards that raise awareness and drive action.

Directing physicians to take appropriate action by enabling them with focused patient-level Patient Priority Lists highlighting likely CAHPS issues, clinical risk, and potentially unmet social needs.



Saeed Aminzadeh, the Chief Executive Officer of Decision Point, commented, "Trying to improve the experience for every single patient within a practice is a really difficult endeavor. Choice Medical Group is a next generation provider organization that has looked beyond traditional mechanisms to improve patient experience and is leveraging advanced analytics to proactively identify and uncover issues to target the right patients and provide actionable insights to their providers. We’re delighted to continue to support them in their pursuits.”

Dr. Rahul Nayyar, Chief Medical Officer at Choice Medical Group said, “Maintaining our high-quality standards to serve our patients to the best of our ability, lies in understanding our patients’ needs, preferences, and individual healthcare journeys. Our partnership with Decision Point has proven valuable in ensuring that we are making the most of our data assets and translating the insights derived into first-rate patient care and experience.”

About Choice Medical Group

Choice Medical Group is a physician-owned and award-winning medical group that has been providing quality healthcare services to the High Desert region of California for over 30 years. With over 200 physicians and 12 urgent care facilities, Choice Medical Group is committed to providing comprehensive health solutions to its patients and contracted plan partners. The organization's extensive engagement framework focuses on early detection of clinical, quality of care, satisfaction, and patient experience risk to deliver targeted, proactive interventions that identify and address patients' most pressing needs. Choice Medical Group's dedication to exceptional patient care has earned it the Best of the Desert award for over ten years. For further information about Choice Medical Group, please visit www.choicemg.com

About Decision Point

Decision Point is a leading patient engagement management company that brings holistic predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to everyday health plan decision-making. Decision Point empowers health plans to understand and predict every facet of a patient’s health experience, enabling effective targeting and impactful holistic interventions. Decision Point aims to change the fundamentals of healthcare decision-making by predicting and acting on the entire patient health experience, delivering sustained improvements in outcomes across satisfaction, retention, quality, and utilization domains. For more information about Decision Point, please visit www.decisionpointhealth.com

