GitLab and Oracle Expand Strategic Collaboration With AI/ML Offering

New offering enables developers to bolster AI/ML practices to speed up model training and inference, delivering software faster and more cost-effectively

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive DevSecOps platform for software innovation, and Oracle Corporation, a global technology leader, today announced the general availability of a new offering that expands shared artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) functionalities.



Customers can now run AI and ML workloads with GPU-enabled GitLab runners on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) . GitLab strives to meet customers where they are, and this collaboration with OCI provides streamlined access to GitLab runners for Oracle users. Customers benefit from OCI’s high performance, built-in security, and distributed cloud capabilities, giving them the flexibility to access and deploy cloud services wherever they need them, including on-premises and multicloud environments.

Running workloads on OCI provides organizations with the scalability, security, and reliability they need to help accelerate innovation and drive growth. This collaboration also allows joint customers to connect an existing GitLab instance, regardless of where it is hosted, to a GitLab runner hosted on OCI.

With the exponential growth of data and computing power, AI and ML is becoming a critical component of many organizations' strategies to drive innovation and enhance customer experiences.

The GitLab 2022 DevSecOps Survey found that AI/ML adoption is trending upward, with 24% of respondents reporting that they use AI/ML, up from 12% the previous year. GitLab’s upcoming 2023 DevSecOps Report shows an even higher interest in AI/ML over the next three years, with 65% of developers using AI/ML for tasks like testing. However, running AI/ML workloads can be complex and resource-intensive, requiring significant compute resources, data storage, and specialized software tools.

The new offering with OCI can cut down the time and labor of developers working on those workloads. This enables developers to leverage the power of GPUs for faster model training and inference, which can result in better performance and hopefully, better user experiences.

GitLab is available to Oracle customers through Oracle Cloud Marketplace , enabling joint customers to create a resilient, high-performance DevOps environment.

Supporting Quotes:

“AI and ML functionalities continue to evolve and impact how developers work, allowing them to deliver on innovation promises faster. Using automation technologies to drive velocity has been a core pillar of DevSecOps since its inception,” said Jim Mercer, Research Vice President of DevOps and DevSecOps, IDC. “The partnership between GitLab and Oracle recognizes the importance of offering customers tools to create secure, efficient DevSecOps environments.”

“Oracle is proud to provide organizations with the high-performance and cost-effective foundation they require to build innovative, secure cloud applications. GitLab’s focus on efficiency and speed aligns with our goals. Together we aim to help customers ship applications faster, streamline their toolchains, and reduce costs while fully taking advantage of AI and ML,” said Leo Leung, Vice President, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Technology.

“GitLab is committed to helping our customers innovate faster and more efficiently. Our partnership with Oracle is critical in providing joint customers with the tools needed to build and deploy production-quality data science workflows with their software,” said David DeSanto, Chief Product Officer at GitLab. “With GPU runners on OCI, our users can run even the most demanding AI/ML workloads easily, allowing them to gain critical insights, reduce time to market, and drive meaningful business outcomes for themselves and their customers.”

