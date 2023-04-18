The Brightside Project to host Storybook Trail Kickoff Celebration April 22 at Salem's Waterworth Memorial Park

The Brightside Project's Storybook Trail is now open in Salem, Ohio. The Brightside Project is equipping and empowering children in Columbiana County.

The event will include a bounce house, free snacks, free Scholastic books, free goodie bags for kids, and more.



SALEM, OH, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brightside Project, a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization based in Salem, Ohio, will be hosting a Kickoff Celebration for the new Storybook Trail at Salem’s Waterworth Memorial Park on Saturday, April 22, from noon to 2 p.m. The Brightside Project partnered with Salem Parks and Recreation to create this new Storybook Trail. The trail features kiosks that will guide walkers through a children’s book as they go through the trail.

“We are excited to finally celebrate our new Storybook Trail,” Lisa Wallace, The Brightside Project co-director, said. “A big part of what we do at The Brightside Project is getting children excited about reading. We hope that as children walk through this trail they will fall in love with stories and reading.”

At the April 22 event, The Brightside Project will introduce the organization’s new mascot Sunny Sunshine. They will also have the new Sunshine Bus on display. The event will also include a bounce house, free snacks, free Scholastic books, free goodie bags for kids, and more. The Storybook Trail’s first featured book is “Wonder Walkers” by Micha Archer.

The following have sponsored the kiosks for the Storybook Trail: Bridgett Cutlip, State Farm Insurance; Youth in Philanthropy; Salem Area Chamber of Commerce; The Magic of Reading; Melinda J. Wilms; Western Reserve Building Trades; Salem Amvets Post #45; Tim and Melissa Costa; The Wildflower Fund; Little Friends Preschool; Bobbi Seguin, Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Stouffer Realty; The Dawes Family; Bob and Linda Sebo; The Family of Jordan and Casey Dickey; Dave and Brenda Miller; Scott and Julie Lewis; and Salem Parks and Recreation. Columbiana County Mental Health Recovery and Services also awarded The Brightside Project with a mini-grant to purchase the storyboards.

About The Brightside Project

The Brightside Project equips and empowers children in Northeast Ohio’s Columbiana County to reach their full potential through a variety of programs. Located in Salem, Ohio, The Brightside Project’s programming is aimed at building resiliency and giving hope to children who live in poverty or who have experienced childhood trauma. The nonprofit gives children healthy food items, books, personal care items, and most importantly mentors. To learn more about The Brightside Project and its programs, visit www.brightsideprojectohio.org.