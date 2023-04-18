AMD Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

— AMD technology certification highlights performance and cost efficiency across key customer workloads in multiple use cases —

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners – like AMD – who provide integrated solutions on AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.



Through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program , AMD will receive focused co-selling support from AWS, including, access to further sales enablement resources, reduced AWS Marketplace listing fees, and incentives for AWS Sales teams. The program will also allow participating ISVs access to millions of active AWS customers globally.

“As IT organizations face complex and challenging environments, AMD is committed to providing highly performant and energy efficient compute infrastructure that helps customers achieve their IT goals,” said Brad Smith, corporate vice president, Cloud Sales, AMD. “By joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, we can expand our horizons with new ISVs and continue to showcase how AMD compute technology can help improve workload efficiency in an energy- and cost-effective manner, by using AMD-powered Amazon EC2 instances.”

With AMD EPYC™ processors on AWS, customers have the ability to deploy highly performant and energy efficient virtual machines (VMs), such as the Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Hpc6a instances , powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, which deliver up to 65 percent better price-performance over comparable compute-optimized x86 based AWS instances1. As well, AWS will be implementing the new 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, expanding customer choice of compute options available on Amazon EC2.

AMD processor-based Amazon EC2 instances are available in 23 AWS Regions and 70 Availability Zones (AZ), with 14 unique instance types focusing on high performance computing (HPC), memory optimized, and general-purpose computing for workloads across customer use cases and requirements. AWS customers who deploy the AMD processor-powered Amazon EC2 instances can be confident in the platform’s integration with existing workloads and applications, supported by AWS.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry’s highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. AMD participated in a thorough architectural and security review to help ensure the quality and design of its solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes AMD customers have achieved across industry verticals.

Supporting Resources

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

1 https://press.aboutamazon.com/2022/1/aws-announces-general-availability-of-amazon-ec2-hpc6a-instances

Contact: Aaron Grabein AMD Communications (512) 602-8950 aaron.grabein@amd.com Suresh Bhaskaran AMD Investor Relations (408) 749-2845 Suresh.Bhaskaran@amd.com