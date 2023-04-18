Transflo Launches Digital Fuel Technology Powered by Comdata to Revolutionize Fuel Advances for Brokers, Carriers, and 3PLs

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transflo, a Pegasus-Transtech company and leader in freight automation, and Comdata, Inc., a FLEETCOR company and world leader in payment innovation, have joined forces to develop Transflo Wallet, a mobile-app-based cardless fuel payment solution. This revolutionary solution will enable freight brokers to effortlessly send digital fuel advances to carriers and drivers through a secure and user-friendly mobile app, streamlining fuel transactions.

Fuel advances have long been a challenge for freight brokers, with conventional payment methods like checks and plastic fuel cards proving inefficient, costly, and susceptible to fraud. Furthermore, these traditional methods fail to help carriers effectively manage and reduce fuel expenses. Transflo Wallet addresses these issues by offering a modern mobile user experience for drivers and unparalleled visibility and control for brokers.

"As we assessed long-standing issues in the industry, fuel payments emerged as the natural next step in extending our broker and carrier automation capabilities," explains Renee Krug, Transflo's CEO. "Our fuel solution builds on our connected digital ecosystem to empower our customers to overcome these challenges."

Transflo Wallet is a secure and user-friendly digital payment solution designed for brokers to advance fuel payments to their carrier networks. The solution leverages Transflo’s industry-leading mobile app technology, along with Comdata’s proprietary virtual card capabilities to enable the most secure and user-friendly fuel payment in the industry. Eric Dowdell, President of Comdata’s North American Trucking division comments, “Comdata has a deep commitment to reducing friction for the transportation industry. We’re excited to partner with Transflo to deploy our cardless payment APIs to bring brokers more transparency, control, and a more simplified driver experience.”

The advanced security features of Transflo Wallet protect carriers from fraud and unauthorized access, offering peace of mind and allowing them to concentrate on their operations. Furthermore, Transflo Wallet delivers features that enable carriers to streamline their fuel management and reduce their overall fuel expenses. “We’re committed to building deep relationships and enabling our carriers to maximize profitability and we’re excited to beta test Transflo Wallet as another tool to help us do that.” said Mark Yeager, CEO at Redwood Logistics.

Transflo Wallet represents a milestone in the evolution of freight industry automation. By harnessing the power of digital payments and mobile technology, Transflo and Comdata are committed to streamlining processes and addressing pain points within the industry. This innovative solution not only offers increased security and cost savings for carriers but also fosters stronger relationships between brokers and their carrier networks.

About Transflo

Transflo®, a Pegasus TransTech company, is a trusted industry leader in mobile, telematics, and business process automation solutions for the transportation sector in North America. Transflo's customer-centric mobile and cloud-based technologies enable real-time communication for fleets, brokers, factors, shippers, and commercial vehicle drivers, digitizing 800 million shipping documents annually, representing approximately $115 billion in freight bills and 3.2 million downloads of the Mobile+ app. Organizations throughout Transflo's neutral ecosystem utilize the end-to-end solution suite and digital platform to increase efficiency, improve cash flow, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, Transflo has been at the forefront of innovation in transportation software for over 30 years. For more information, visit www.transflo.com.

About Comdata

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leader and innovator in commercial payment solutions, driving actionable insights from spending data, building enhanced controls to protect clients’ interests, and positively impacting day-to-day operations for fleet owners and managers and drivers in the trucking industry. Founded in 1969 in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata has proudly supported the life-impacting trucking industry for over 50 years. To learn more, visit www.comdata.com.



An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2d7cbf1-89c9-42a8-9556-8cccb9e0a1d5

Media Contacts: Laura Sayers Head of Marketing Transflo Inc 713-419-2381 Laura.Sayers@transflo.com Ashley McDonald PR/Comms Manager FLEETCOR- (NAF-Comdata) 615-376-6833 Ashley.McDonald@fleetcor.com