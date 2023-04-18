Well Traveled Launches Immune Support Supplement with BeniCaros®

NutriLeads’ prebiotic carrot fiber helps power convenient, science-based solution for travelers

/EIN News/ -- WAGENINGEN, Netherlands, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well Traveled Health Inc. has launched Immune Activator dietary supplement with BeniCaros® from NutriLeads BV to help consumers stay well amid the stress and toll that travel takes on diet, sleep, hydration, personal routines and the immune system.

“As a management consultant constantly on the road, I never felt my best. I decided to make a clean and clinically validated immune support supplement that could help the modern traveler stay well on the road,” said Patrick Firlik, Well Traveled Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “With the help of nutrition experts, we created a ‘best-of-the-best’ solution that blends five complementary, science-based immune health ingredients in a great-tasting drink mix.”

Well Traveled Immune Activator strengthens the body’s natural defenses and accelerates immune responses. Its Fresh Lemon-flavored packets are powered by:

BeniCaros ® , the award-winning, clinically proven immune-support ingredient from upcycled carrot pomace. This soluble carrot fiber with prebiotic properties trains the immune system to be faster, smarter and stronger. BeniCaros prepares immune cells for accelerated responses and selectively increases beneficial gut microorganisms and their metabolites that support immune health.





, the award-winning, clinically proven immune-support ingredient from upcycled carrot pomace. This soluble carrot fiber with prebiotic properties trains the immune system to be faster, smarter and stronger. BeniCaros prepares immune cells for accelerated responses and selectively increases beneficial gut microorganisms and their metabolites that support immune health. IMMUSE™ LC-plasma, a postbiotic that proactively supports the immune system through a novel method of activation of pDC (plasmacytoid dendritic cells) that in turn modulates pivotal immune cells, including NK, Killer-T, Helper-T, and B cells. IMMUSE, a product of Kyowa Hakko, is backed by 30 published studies, including 15 human clinical trials.





Vitamins C (from acerola fruit) and D3 (from algae), which research demonstrates supports immune cell health and immune system regulation.





Zinc (from guava leaf) that is essential for the healthy development and function of immune cells.



“We believe the combination of strong science and branded ingredients creates a unique product that delivers real immune health benefits and stands out in a crowded marketplace,” said Firlik.

Joana Carneiro, Ph.D., NutriLeads Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Consumers today are looking for multifunctional supplements to help them proactively stay healthy. BeniCaros’ microbiota-immune axis dual mechanism of action and small serving size enable our customers to formulate products that help consumers achieve their health goals.”

Well Traveled Immune Activator with BeniCaros® can be purchased on the Well Traveled website at www.gowelltraveled.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About NutriLeads BV

NutriLeads is a private company developing natural, plant-derived ingredients that are scientifically and clinically proven to strengthen human health. The company’s proprietary technology platform is based on naturally bioactive fibers known as RG-I (Rhamnogalacturonan-I) found in select crops. The company’s first product BeniCaros® has won several awards for research and innovation. For more information, visit NutriLeads and BeniCaros.

About Well Traveled

Well Traveled is reimagining travel wellness with a clean, natural, and clinically proven immune support supplement for the modern traveler. Well Traveled is for those who enjoy the thrill of the road and exploring new places but prioritize their health and wellness. Visit www.gowelltraveled.com.

Contacts:

David Walsh

NutriLeads Communications Consultant

1-651-503-8248

david.walsh@nutrileads.com

Patrick Firlik

Founder & CEO, Well Traveled

616-206-9306

patrick@gowelltraveled.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b97d8d81-d700-4537-a632-22baeb788804