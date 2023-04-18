Lynda Braksiek joins APQC as Principal Research Lead, Knowledge Management APQC | the benchmarking and best practices research firm

Noted KM Industry Executive to Direct Research, Identify Market Trends, and Support APQC Members Building KM Programs

With Lynda leading knowledge management research, our members have a leg up to develop, implement, and manage KM. She’s walked in their shoes, advocated for change, and provided measurable results.” — Lisa Higgins, CEO for APQC

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- APQC, the benchmarking and best practices research firm (www.apqc.org), has named Lynda Braksiek as Principal Research Lead, Knowledge Management (KM). In her role, Braksiek will develop and execute APQC’s agenda for knowledge management research. She will ensure research efforts are based on members’ needs and in step with market trends.

“The knowledge and experience Lynda has gained throughout her career leading knowledge management efforts, across multiple organizations, is immeasurable,” says Lisa Higgins, CEO for APQC. “Having Lynda as our Knowledge Management Principal Research Lead, and coming with countless, demonstrated business results, will give our members a leg up on developing, implementing, and managing KM programs of all types and sizes. She’s walked in their shoes, faced similar challenges, advocated for change, and provided measurable results with KM. This hire is a game changer for APQC’s knowledge management research and members.”

Well-known and well-regarded in the KM space, Braksiek brings more than 20 years of knowledge management expertise with companies in the aerospace, pharmaceutical, and insurance industries. As a past APQC member for 20 years while in industry roles, she understands the challenges and needs organizations face daily and provides insights based on APQC research, information, data, and expertise.

“Joining APQC has been a dream of mine since first being introduced to knowledge management and visiting the APQC office in 2004. The vibe the APQC employees and members create working together is contagious, and the relationships that have transpired for me are priceless. I plan to build on my experiences implementing KM capabilities within multiple industries and work to take our KM research agenda to a new level. Our journey will start by continuing to expand existing relationships, engaging with new members, and understanding industry trends,” shares Braksiek.

“KM has become a higher priority for a lot of companies following the pandemic and our redefined work environments. Culture change and digital transformations are on the rise, and there are exciting new AI capabilities like ChatGPT to explore. I can’t wait to get started and partner with my new APQC family!”

Lynda received her master’s degree in organizational leadership from St. Ambrose University and her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Mount Mercy College, both in Iowa. As a leadership excellence enthusiast, Lynda coaches and mentors others as a Certified Professional Coach (CPC) from iPEC Coaching and a Prosci Certified Change Practitioner.

About APQC

APQC helps organizations work smarter, faster, and with greater confidence. It is the world’s foremost authority in benchmarking, best practices, process and performance improvement, and knowledge management. APQC’s unique structure as a member-based nonprofit makes it a differentiator in the marketplace. APQC partners with more than 500 member organizations worldwide in all industries. With more than 40 years of experience, APQC remains the world’s leader in transforming organizations. Learn more at www.apqc.org.