NASCAR Taps Mixhalo to Enhance Live Audio Options as Part of Immersive Fan Experience

NASCAR fans will soon be able to leverage their smartphones at racetracks in ways never before possible.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mixhalo, the ultra-low latency networking technology that unlocks high-fidelity, augmented audio for fans at live events, today announced its latest technology partnership with the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR). As the first motorsports organization to adopt the technology, NASCAR joins teams across MLS, the NBA, and the NHL, as well as artists like Sting and Metallica, by allowing fans to unlock unparalleled, customizable in-ear audio experiences using their mobile phones and headphones.

NASCAR has long offered unprecedented access to live audio, enabling fans to listen in on communication among drivers, crew chiefs, spotters and officials during races. As part of NASCAR's continued commitment to innovating the fan experience, the sanctioning body and Mixhalo will work to deliver these types of audio channels to fans in the stands through their own cell phones in real time with crystal-clear audio quality – an at-track experience that was previously available only through a dedicated scanner headset. This new audio feature will be available within the NASCAR Tracks App beginning with select races toward the end of the 2023 season.

"At Mixhalo, we have always looked to NASCAR as a trailblazer – they have long validated that fans at live events want the same complimentary audio experiences they can have at home… and NASCAR has been delivering that and more with their RE scanners," said John Vars, CEO of Mixhalo. "It is a privilege for us to now partner with NASCAR to take their grandstand experience to the next level!"

Mixhalo continues to gain strong momentum in the sports and entertainment worlds. The technology has been adopted by top major league sports teams, including Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), The Seattle Kraken, The Buffalo Sabres (NHL) and The Sacramento Kings (NBA), in addition to Times Square NY's TSX Entertainment, Las Vegas's famed Caesars Palace for Sting's "My Songs" residency.

About Mixhalo

Mixhalo is an ultra-low latency networking technology that unlocks never-before-possible fan experiences at live events and beyond. Powered by proprietary, cutting-edge wireless networking technologies, Mixhalo elevates the live music experience by offering in-ear, studio-quality audio to all fans – via their own phones and headphones – so they can listen just like the artists on stage. Fans can even access unique mixes, like the guitar mix, or the drums. In live sports, teams and venues use Mixhalo to deliver multiple channels of audio content, which could include home and away radio broadcasts, Spanish language broadcasts, celebrity commentary and other custom content – all perfectly synchronized with the live action.

Mixhalo clients and partners to-date have included: Aerosmith, Charlie Puth, Incubus, Metallica, TechCrunch Disrupt, TSX Entertainment, Sting, and multiple teams across MLS, the NBA and the NHL. The company is backed by investors including Fortress, Foundry Group, Sapphire Sport, Founders Fund, Defy Partners, Cowboy Ventures, Red Light Management, and others in technology, sports and entertainment. For more information, visit https://www.mixhalo.com or follow us on Instagram at @Mixhalo.

About The NASCAR Tracks App

The NASCAR Tracks app is the must-have fan companion for every NASCAR race or track visit, enhancing the event experience by enabling fans to: Access mobile tickets and easily add on to their weekend; select favorite tracks and receive notifications for important updates and information; view weekend schedules, maps, guest services information and more. The Official App of NASCAR Tracks is available to download for free in the App Store and Google Play.

