Caring Transitions Kicks of 2023 with 12 Signings, Opens New Locations in 6 New States

Amid an ever-growing need for senior services, the nation's leading senior relocation franchise has seen double-digit sales increases systemwide and has continued to build out its infrastructure for both new and existing franchise owners.

CINCINNATI, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caring Transitions — the 280-unit franchise that provides older adults and their families with the most trusted, respected and comprehensive downsizing, right-sizing, estate sales and online auctions, and move management solutions in the industry — is starting off the year strong. In Q1 of 2023, the brand signed 12 new franchise owners, saw double-digit sales increases, welcomed several new leaders to the team and announced an exciting new media partnership.

"It has been a strong quarter," said Caring Transitions President Ray Fabik. "Our goal is to build out an infrastructure so strong that when unexpected disruptions happen, whether it is related to the economy, interest rates or anything else, we don't feel as big of a bump. There have certainly been a fair share of challenges, but we've been able to learn from them and continue to grow."

Caring Transitions assists seniors in their moving process by visiting their homes, aiding in packing and organizing possessions and ensuring a smooth transition to their new residence by creating a recognizable living space. Following the relocation, the team goes back to the original property to organize and conduct in-person or virtual estate sales using their exclusive platform, CTBids.

To help spread the word about Caring Transitions' unique and meaningful service, the brand recently strategicly partnered with Growing Bolder — the multi-platform media company and team of award-winning journalists, broadcasters and creatives focused on sharing the inspirational stories of men and women over the age of 50. With the partnership, Caring Transitions will be included in stories and advertisements across Growing Bolder's impressive platform, which includes a national TV show, a magazine; a radio station and podcast; popular social media channels and more.

"We are two organizations that really share the same passion for seniors," said Fabik. "Their whole theme is about growing bolder versus growing older, which is exactly our mission: How do we help seniors and their families transition through life's stages? We are in the process of creating TV ads, podcasts, print ads — we will be reaching their audience, and we are very excited about the partnership."

To further support growth, Caring Transitions is also building out its leadership team. This quarter, the team welcomed Heather Voit as the new Vice President of Marketing, as well as David Nieiter as a new onboarding coach for incoming franchise owners.

"Heather is a marketing expert and we are certainly at the size where we need that caliber of person on our team, and David will be an amazing resource for all of the new owners we are bringing into the system," said Fabik.

Late last year, Caring Transitions also welcomed Carrie Coumbs as the brand's Senior Strategic Advisor. Coumbs brings an extensive and impressive background in senior care services. "This quarter, Carrie has already started to educate our franchise owners on the complexities of the aging process," said Fabik. "This is to help ensure our franchisees can act as local aging experts when working with the clients and families in their communities."

Another big initiative for this quarter has been the completion of CTBids' Express Checkout function, Fabik says. "We've really made the invoicing process much easier for both owners and customers, cutting the checkout time in half," he said. "Clients can easily bid on items and our locations can easily invoice them. That is a big win for us as we continue to find ways to help franchise owners run their business as efficiently as possible."

All of this momentum has helped Caring Transitions establish itself as a leading franchise opportunity in the booming senior care industry. The brand was recently ranked as No. 141 on Entrepreneur's prestigious Fastest Growing Franchises list, as well as No. 421 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking and being named to Franchise Dictionary's 2022 100 Game Changers List last year.

Looking to the rest of the year, Fabik says Caring Transitions will use this momentum to continue growth. "We know that we have a great brand and that Caring Transitions ownership can be a great fit for someone who is tired of their corporate job and wants control of their own destiny, wants to own a business that is truly making a difference in communities, or wants to apply their skill set to working in the senior or auction space," he said. "Especially in times of unrest, there is nothing better than having full control. Now, we want to accelerate our grow because we believe there should be a Caring Transitions location in every market. We couldn't be more excited to partner with talented and passionate new owners across the country and help even more seniors relocate and re-create an environment that feels like home."

Start-up costs range from $58,912–$82,712, and franchisees have the opportunity to earn back their $44,900 franchise fee through its Winner's Circle program by hitting a variety of key benchmarks.

ABOUT CARING TRANSITIONS:

Caring Transitions provides older adults and their families with the most trusted, respected and comprehensive downsizing, right-sizing, estate sales and online auctions, and move management solutions in the industry. Founded in 2006, the brand is committed to helping people in a compassionate and caring manner during life's many transitions while providing a total and easy solution for clients in their time of need. Through their proprietary online sales platform, CTBIDS, Caring Transitions also prepares clients for the process of liquidating assets through their own online estate sales auction site. With over 250 locations, Caring Transitions' compassionate, experienced professionals minimize stress and relieve the burdens of life's transitions. To learn more, visit https://www.caringtransitions.com/.

